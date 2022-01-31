 Skip to main content
Haymarket home destroyed by fire; 1 injured, 2 displaced

firefighters battle a house fire in Haymarket Lawnvale Drive

Prince William County firefighters battle a house fire in Haymarket Sunday night that injured one resident and displaced two adults.

 By John Calhoun

Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department officials are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Haymarket home Sunday night, sending one resident to the hospital with injuries and displacing two adults. 

house fire Haymarket Lawnvale

Fire destroyed a home on Lawnvale Drive in Haymarket on Sunday, Jan. 30, injuring one resident and displacing two.

A resident of the home, located in the 4000 block of Lawnvale Drive in Haymarket, arrived home Sunday, Jan. 30 to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions,” according to Prince William County Fire Department Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky. 

Photo_News_Lawnvale fire aftermath_smolsky.jpg

Fire destroyed a home on Lawnvale Drive in Haymarket on Sunday, Jan. 30, displacing two residents and sending one to the hospital for treatment.

The resident was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Smolsky said in a news release. 

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:23 p.m. and found the house fully engulfed in flames. The home sustained extensive damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Smolsky said. 

  

