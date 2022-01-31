Haymarket home destroyed by fire; 1 injured, 2 displaced

Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department officials are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a Haymarket home Sunday night, sending one resident to the hospital with injuries and displacing two adults.
A resident of the home, located in the 4000 block of Lawnvale Drive in Haymarket, arrived home Sunday, Jan. 30 to find “heavy fire and smoke conditions,” according to Prince William County Fire Department Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.
The resident was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Smolsky said in a news release.
Firefighters arrived at the scene at 8:23 p.m. and found the house fully engulfed in flames. The home sustained extensive damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Smolsky said.
