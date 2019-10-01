Haymarket’s Food Lion grocery store’s days are limited. The company confirmed Tuesday it will close Wednesday, Oct. 23.
“This store is underperforming our performance criteria, and while we are very appreciative of our loyal customers, we had to make this difficult decision. It’s not a decision we take lightly,” according to a statement issued by Food Lion LLC, which has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states.
The store at 15201 Washington St. opened during the past decade. It’s the anchor store in the Shoppes at Haymarket that has an insurance agency, dance studio, Subway, Papa John’s, Chinese restaurant, barber shop and medical office. A McDonald’s fronts the shopping plaza.
Food Lion LLC said employees at the Haymarket store will have the option to transfer to other Food Lion stores. Severance payments will be made to the others.
“We have support teams at each store who are providing more detailed information for associates about severance and what will be available if no comparable position is accepted,” according to the Food Lion LLC statement.
The statement said financial performance, overall market presence and accessibility to the customer base factored into the “difficult decision” to close the Haymarket store.
