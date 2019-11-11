Prince William and Haymarket medical centers, both part of the Novant Health UVA Health System, were awarded A grades for hospital safety from the nonprofit Leapfrog Group.
The distinction recognizes the medical centers’ efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care, according to a press release.
“We are proud to have earned another ‘A’ grade in safety from the Leapfrog Group for Prince William and Haymarket Medical Centers,” said Dr. Stephen Smith, president and COO of Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center and Prince William Medical Center.
“This recognition demonstrates our organization’s culture of safety and the continued dedication of our physicians and staff in keeping our medical centers safe for patients.”
Using the safety grade system, the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit that aims to improve health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers, assigns A, B, C, D or F grades twice per year to more than 2,600 hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care, the release said.
Ranked at No. 3, Virginia is one of the five states with the highest percentages of hospitals receiving A grades for fall 2019.
“A top grade of A helps patients assess the safety of a hospital — the higher the grade, the safer the hospital,” the press release said.
For more information about how the Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center scores compare nationally and locally, visit the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade website at www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.