Manassas, VA (20110)

Today

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Morning high of 49F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Near record low temperatures. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.