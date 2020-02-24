Habitat for Humanity needs volunteers to work on a house located in Manassas. Donated lunches to the construction volunteers are also needed.
Lunch is as easy as sandwiches, chips and a drink! Both needs run through early March. Please sign up on their volunteer calendar at habitatpwc.org. For more information, call 703-369-6708.
Virginia Cooperative Extension is seeking volunteer parent education facilitators to lead parenting classes and workshops throughout the greater Prince William area. Ideal candidates have parented a child in the age group they lead, are passionate about parenting, able to commit to leading two seven-week parenting classes within the first two years of completing training.
Orientation is March 2. Volunteers must attend training dates on Saturdays, March 21 and 28 from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday, March 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. Email Caroline at acgray@pwcgov.org to learn more.
Girls on the Run is looking for coaches for the Spring 2020 season. Lace up your sneakers and come inspire girls in third through eighth grades to be strong, confident and healthy. You do not need to be a runner to coach; you’ll serve as a role model by showing up prepared and on time, listening attentively and demonstrating a positive attitude.
Must commit to two to three hours a week for a 10-week session with additional time for training and the 5K race. The season starts March 2. Please visit their website at www.gotrnova.org to learn more.
SERVE’s annual Strikes for Stronger Families Bowl-a-Thon needs volunteers on Saturday, March 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help with various tasks. Volunteers 16 and up welcome, volunteers 12 thru 15 must volunteer with a parent. The event location is Bowl America, 10641 Balls Ford Road, Manassas. Email Navara at ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
The 2020 Big Spring Neabsco Creek Cleanup is Saturday March 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed to help with this fun event. Meet at Neabsco Eagles Park, 15801 Neabsco Road. They’ll provide litter bags, grabbers, gloves and light refreshments. Please wear boots for this event. Email secretary@pwtsc.org to learn more.
Manassas Hunger & Homeless Outreach is holding their Quarterly Food Drive on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Safeway in Bristow to benefit their local food pantry partner in Manassas. Volunteers are needed to help collect donations. Call 571-406-3520 or email mhhoministries@gmail.com for more information.
Clean the Stream needs volunteers on Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the stream adjacent to Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas. Email waterquality@pwswcd.org to learn more.
Serve Our Willing Warriors is hosting Monte Carlo Night on Saturday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed in a host of different ways to make this a successful event to support their families. Please email Sarah at volunteer@willingwarriors.org to learn more.
House of Mercy cordially invites you to their Annual Tea and Fashion Show on Sunday, March 29, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Manassas Park Community Center. High Tea, raffles and fashion show are included in your ticket for just $40 to support the center’s programs. Lots of sponsor opportunities are also available in their program for your business or organization. Visit their website at houseofmercyva.org to learn more.
Prince William Solid Waste Division needs handy, fixer volunteers for their Fix it Fair on Saturday, June 13, at Chinn Park Library. If you like to repair small appliances, clocks, jewelry etc., you would help promote reuse practices to reduce waste. Please email your name, phone and fix-it specialties to adaniels@kpwb.org. by March 13.
BEACON Adult Literacy is recruiting volunteers to become instructors in the Manassas area for their ESOL programs spring semester. No second language or teaching experience needed as they provide training. Please contact Jessica at Jng@osbva.org for more information.
Church of the Rock needs volunteers to help in their thrift store located in Dumfries. Shifts are Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Retirees welcome! Please contact Pastor Graham at 571-418-1095 or email pastorgraham@tcotrm.org for more information.
For Children’s Sake is looking for foster parents to provide a loving and stable home for youth in foster care. There are both short- and long-term placements needed, and you’ll receive all the training needed throughout this journey. Please call Kelley at 703-817-9890 to learn more.
Prince William Food Rescue needs a key volunteer on Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 – 11 a.m. to manage a large donation from the Walmart on Liberia Road in Manassas. This job consists of going to the site, reporting back on the size of the donation that day, splitting up everything to the drivers until all as gone. Email Claire at cduncan@actspwc.org to learn more about this awesome program.
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) needs volunteers who can help fourth grade students learn to be “Safe at Home!” Volunteers should be at least 55, available during the school day and comfortable with presenting an interactive lesson in a school setting. Training is provided. You’ll feel great as you teach youngsters the skills, they need to cope with being home alone! Please contact Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is also looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctors appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
SERVE needs volunteer groups (6-8 people) to prepare and serve meals to the 60-70 residents of their Manassas shelter. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old to be onsite at the shelter. Groups can prepare offsite and deliver or bring ingredients and prepare and serve onsite in the shelter kitchen. Open Dates: dinner on Sunday, April 12 (Easter), brunch on Sunday, May 24, and brunch/dinner on Monday, May 25 (Memorial Day). It’s not too early to sign up! Email jrmartinez@nvfs.org for more details.
Virginia Cooperative Extension is having their next Master Financial Educator volunteer training beginning Thursday, April 2to Thursday, May 21, at the McCoart and Ferlazzo government centers. Please visit www.pwcgov.org/money for more info.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703.369.5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.