A 22-year-old H&M clothing store employee was arrested Monday after a female customer there said someone stuck a cellphone under a dressing-room curtain to take photos of her while she was undressed, according to police.
Officers were called to the Potomac Mills store, located at 2700 Potomac Mills Circle in Woodbridge, at 8:21 p.m. Monday, March 9, to investigate the incident, said 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The victim, a 21-year-old woman, told police she was changing inside one of the fitting rooms when she observed the curtain move before looking down and seeing a hand holding a phone with the camera lens facing upward, Perok said.
The victim said she finished changing and opened the curtain where she observed a male employee standing nearby.
The victim contacted police who spoke to the employee, who was in possession of a phone similar to one the victim observed, Perok said in the release.
Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest Bonasorn Nakjai Powers, 22, of Woodbridge, in connection with the incident, Perok said.
Powers turned himself into police later Monday evening and has been charged with peeping,which is a Class I misdemeanor.
Powers was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond for an April 2 court date.
