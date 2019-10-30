A gymnastics coach has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl in the Haymarket area, Prince William County police said.
In July, special victims unit detectives began investigating a report of sexual abuse reported to have occurred in the Haymarket area between August 2007 and November 2008, Prince William County police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok said in a news release. The investigation began when the FBI received a tip about the allegations, Perok said.
Police determined that the victim, who was between 16 and 17 at the time, “was sexually assaulted by the accused on more than one occasion,” Perok said in the news release. The suspect was identified as Sergio Rene Galvez, 47, of Clifton.
At the time of the incidents, Galvez was the victim’s coach at a gymnastics center in Burke, police said. The alleged sexual assaults took place in the Haymarket area when Galvez lived in Prince William County, the police news release said.
According to media reports, Galvez was head coach of USA Gymnastics' national tumbling team until he was forced to resign in October 2018 when allegations against him first surfaced. Galvez denied wrongdoing at the time, according to the media reports.
Galvez was arrested on Oct. 29 and charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian. He is being held on a $20,000 secured bond and his court date is pending, police said.
The case was investigated with assistance from the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Fairfax County police. Anyone with additional information or tips is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000.
