Candidates running for state delegate in the 31st and 51st districts faced off on gun reform, increasing the minimum wage and Virginia’s right-to-work laws during a recent forum at Dar Al-Noor mosque.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-31st, and Del. Hala Ayala, D-51st, the first Latinas ever elected to Virginia’s General Assembly, are aiming to hold on to newly won districts after being elected in 2017, when Democrats made sweeping gains in the state legislature.
Republican D.J. Jordan is challenging Guzman in the 31st District. Richard Anderson, who held the 51st District seat from 2009 until his defeat by Ayala in 2017, is hoping to win his seat back this November.
The Oct. 10 forum was moderated byStephen J. Farnsworth, professor of political science at the University of Mary Washington and director of its Center for Leadership and Media Studies and organized by the Prince William Area League of Women Voters and the Prince William Committee of 100.
Gun laws
Candidates were divided on whether they would support universal background checks and closing the “gun show loophole,” a measure that was killed by Republicans in the General Assembly in January.
The state GOP postponed a second vote on universal background checks during a July special session called by Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to address gun violence in the wake of a mass shooting in Virginia Beach municipal building that left 12 people dead and four wounded.
Democrats Ayala and Guzman both said they support universal background checks for gun purchases. Ayala said she is “determined to work across the aisle to pass commonsense gun legislation solutions,” including expanding background checks.
“Republicans obstructed every piece of gun violence prevention legislation that was proposed this year,” Ayala said. “Real people’s lives are at risk because of the state’s lack of legislation around gun violence.”
Ayala co-patroned of a bill to require lost or stolen firearms to be reported to a local law-enforcement agency or the Virginia State Police within 24 hours. The bill was killed by majority-Republican subcommittee in January.
Guzman said she would support legislation requiring background checks and called Republicans’ delay on the measure “unacceptable."
“When we are losing lives, like what happened in Virginia Beach, where you don’t feel safe to go to work in a government building, it’s unacceptable,” Guzman said.
Jordan, Guzman’s Republican challenger, said he would “support increased background checks” for firearms, making him one of few state GOP candidates to endorse such a measure. Jordan said both parties should come together “to discuss commonsense gun reform to keep people safe.”
“We should be able to do what Senator Tim Kaine did when he was a governor to bring both parties together after the Virginia Tech massacre to actually discuss solutions,” Jordan said.
Following the Virginia Tech massacre in 2007, legislation to require background checks for firearms purchased at gun shows died in a Senate committee. In a follow-up email, Jordan said he supported strengthening background checks, "to ensure people with mental instability don't have guns," but didn't say which specific gun measures he favors.
Anderson, while serving as Delegate from 2009 to 2017, voted for measures expanding gun rights in the commonwealth, including the repeal of the one-handgun-a-month rule and a measure allowing concealed handguns in establishments that serve alcohol.
Anderson said he is now “more receptive” to increasing background checks for firearms than in the past “because of the recent incidents.” But Anderson, too, stopped short of saying exactly what gun laws he would support.
Minimum wage
Candidates were also split on whether they would vote in favor of raising Virginia’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour. Virginia is one of 21 states that has not raised its minimum wage above the federal minimum.
Jordan said he is open to boosting Virginia’s minimum wage but said $15 an hour might not be “the right number” because it could lead to an increase in automation.
“We are already seeing it in places like McDonald’s and other restaurants where some of these jobs are going away,” Jordan said.
Jordan, who is African American, referenced a recent study by McKinsey & Co. called “The Future of Work in Black America,” which showed that African Americans are likely to be hit hardest during the next decade as automation continues to chip away at blue-collar jobs.
“We’re talking about minimum wage. We should be talking about how to prepare our workers for the future,” Jordan said.
Anderson said he opposes “an immediate imposition of a $15 minimum wage.”
Republicans killed a bill to raise Virginia’s minimum wage to $15 an hour in a party-line vote in the state Senate this year. The measure would have brought the minimum wage to $15 an hour incrementally between 2020 and 2024.
“It’s the threshold to automation and the loss of jobs for those who are most economically challenged,” Anderson said.
A House bill to increase the minimum wage to $10.10 an hour in 2020 was killed in a majority-Republican subcommittee in January. Guzman and Ayala both said they would support an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
“Virginia is one of the wealthiest states, and our workers deserve a living wage,” Guzman said.
Right-to-work law
Virginia is one of 27 right-to-work states in the nation, meaning workers can’t be compelled to join a union or pay union dues as a condition of employment. Detractors of the state’s right-to-work laws say they favor big business at the expense of workers and restrict workers’ ability to unionize.
Ayala and Guzman said they are in favor of repealing the state’s right-to-work law. Both candidates referenced a recent Oxfam report that ranked Virginia last in the nation in worker’s rights as one reason to repeal the law.
Oxfam, a British anti-poverty nonprofit, ranked Virginia 51st in the nation, including Washington D.C., for workers’ rights based on its 2019 “Best and Worst States to Work in America” index, which evaluates each state on worker wages, worker protections and the ability to organize. Virginia ranked last in all three categories.
Virginia was ranked the best in the nation for business by CNBC in 2019.
Guzman said repealing Virginia’s right-to-work would mean workers would, “have a seat at the table so they can have conversations about training, safety and benefits.”
“Right now, they are never involved in that conversation,” Guzman said.
Ayala said Virginia’s No. 1 ranking for businesses and lowest ranking for workers is “not an equilibrium to our economy that looks like it works for everyone.”
“It looks like it works for some but not all,” Ayala said. “I don’t think policies should be on the backs of our workers, so I do not support the right-to-work.”
Both Republican candidates say they are in favor of keeping Virginia’s right-to-work law on the books. Anderson said the state’s right-to-work law is “sacred in our commonwealth.”
“There’s a reason CNBC ranked us the number one state in the nation to do business,” Anderson said.
Jordan said the right-to-work law is needed to “actually protect workers’ rights.”
“Workers should not have to join a union or pay dues if they don’t want to,” Jordan said.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.