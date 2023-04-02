A group of residents that had been compiling thousands of signatures to recall Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler over her support for the Digital Gateway data center corridor announced Friday they have abandoned the effort to focus instead on the upcoming June 20 primary.
Elena Schlossberg, executive director of the nonprofit Coalition to Protect Prince William County, said the group’s goal is the same: to unseat Wheeler, D-At Large. But with residents more focused now on the upcoming elections, Schlossberg said the group decided there isn’t enough time to collect the needed signatures and persuade a judge to call a recall election given the proximity to the June primary and Nov. 7 general election.
“A recall is a tool of the democratic process, but people are now focused on another democratic tool: the ballot box,” Schlossberg said Friday. “So we’re moving on to the next step.”
Marilyn Karp, of Haymarket, led the effort to gather signatures on petitions to recall both Wheeler and former supervisor Pete Candland, a Republican who represented the Gainesville District, over their ties to the Digital Gateway. Candland signed a contract in 2021 to sell his home and 5.7 acres to Compass data centers for $950,000 an acre, according to county records and court documents. Candland resigned from office in December 2022.
According to Wheeler’s 2022 financial disclosure statement, she and her husband, John Wheeler, held between $185,000 and $900,000 in investments in companies with some connection to data centers. (Wheeler’s exact investments were not disclosed because the disclosure form lists investments in ranges – such as $5,000 to $50,000 – rather than precise amounts.)
In June 2022, Wheeler said she sold their stock in Blackstone, Inc., the parent company of QTS, the other data center company seeking a rezoning to build data centers in the Digital Gateway. At the time, Wheeler said she didn’t have enough stock in Blackstone or any other tech company to violate the state’s Conflict of Interest Act. Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth (D) issued an opinion a few months later saying Wheeler’s investments did not meet the legal standard for a personal conflict of interest based on Wheeler's disclosure forms.
Karp is a Democratic activist who volunteered extensively to elect Wheeler and the other four Democratic supervisors in 2019 but has since been at odds with them over their votes to open the formerly protected rural crescent to data center development.
Karp said the effort to recall Wheeler collected about 6,000 of the required 11,700 signatures. According to Virginia law, a recall petition must contain a number of registered voters’ signatures equal to at least 10% of the ballots cast in the election in which the target of the recall won their office.
“We have to be realistic. We really ran out of time,” Karp said Friday, adding: “It doesn’t matter because our goal is to stop Ann Wheeler any way we possibly can.”
Wheeler declined to comment on the group’s announcement Friday.
Virginia law sets a high bar for recalling elected officials, and recall efforts are rarely successful. In the commonwealth, elected officials can only face a recall election if a circuit court judge finds sufficient evidence that they have neglected their duty, misused their office, acted incompetently or were convicted of a misdemeanor relating to drugs, a sex crime or a hate crime.
The 6,000 signatures collected in support of Wheeler’s recall were obtained after the group hit a setback in November 2022 and had to restart their collection effort after learning their original petitions did not have the correct wording. The petitions were adjusted to include the words “under penalty of perjury” to ensure signers understood their names and voting registrations would be scrutinized by the court.
Karp said the group is now working to elect Deshundra Jefferson, a Democrat who is challenging Wheeler in the June 20 primary. Jefferson opposes the Digital Gateway as well what she calls the overdevelopment under way in the county.
Wheeler is also facing two Republican challengers: Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, who opposes of the Digital Gateway, and Ken Knarr, a Catharpin resident and landowner in the Digital Gateway corridor who stands to make millions if the supervisors approve the Digital Gateway rezonings.
Like Candland, Knarr signed a contract to sell his home and 10 acres to Compass for about $950,000 an acre, according to county records and court documents.
Lawson and Knarr will compete in the June 20 primary for the Republican nomination, while Wheeler and Jefferson will compete for the Democratic nomination to run for chair of the board of supervisors.
Karp and Schlossberg said the effort to support Jefferson crosses party lines.
“It’s not a political issue. It’s an issue about everybody’s life,” Karp said. “It’s about making the data centers stop … and realize what they are doing. I don’t want to be in competition with the data centers for my air (and) my water.”
Prince William County is on track to exceed Loudoun County, the current data center capital of the world, in data center development.
This map highlights the growing footprint of data centers in Prince William County as the board of supervisors weighs a controversial proposal to create the 2,100-acre Prince William Digital Gateway. The corridor, adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park and in the protected rural crescent, could make the county the largest data center hub in the United States, surpassing Loudoun County.
The county has at least 33 data centers in operation and many more in the works, including in the Digital Gateway, which could hold more than 90 data centers if the Digital Gateway rezonings are approved. The supervisors have not yet set public hearing dates for the Digital Gateway rezonings.
