Green, Ritchie-Folks win City of Manassas races

Demeria in the lead for commissioner of revenue with 8 of 9 precincts reporting

  • Updated
unnamed.jpg. Lynn Forkell Green

Lynn Forkell Green (R) won a special election to the Manassas City Council with more than 72% of the vote Tuesday.

Republican Lynn Forkell Green has won a special election to serve on the Manassas City Council, and Manassas voters have re-elected Democrat Patricia Ritchie-Folks as their city’s treasurer.

Meanwhile, Democrat Tim Demeria is about 344 votes ahead of Stacia Jennings and is the likely winner in the race for commissioner of revenue with one absentee precinct still uncounted. 

Unknown.jpeg Patricia Ritchie Folks

City of Manassas Treasurer Patricia Ritchie-Folks was re-elected Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Unknown-1.jpeg Tim Demeria

Tim Demeria is leading in the city's commissioner of revenue race.

Demeria, a longtime Manassas City School Board member, had garnered 5,758 votes or 51.44% of the total as of about 12 a.m. Wednesday. Jennings was trailing with 5,193 votes or about 48.24% according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Green was the only viable candidate in the race for the city council seat left open by the election of Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger last year. City Councilman David Farajollahi, who was appointed to the council after Davis-Younger took office, withdrew from the race amid questions about whether he could run a partisan campaign due to the Hatch Act. Farjollahi, who was running as an independent, is employed by the federal government.

Green’s election will bring the partisan split on the body to four Democrats and two Republicans. Green garnered 7,102 votes or 72% of the total in that race.

Green will serve one year on the council before the seat will be up for grabs again in November 2022. She will fulfill the last year of Davis-Younger’s term. 

In the treasurer’s race, Ritchie-Folks had collected 5,758 votes or about 53.65%, while her challenger Anna V. Phillips had garnered 4,938 votes or about 46% of the total.

Ritchie-Folks has held the treasurer’s post since winning a special election in 2016.

