State Democratic lawmakers representing areas of Prince William are asking John Gray, the Republican nominee for Prince William County’s top elected post, to drop out of the race after several offensive tweets on Gray’s Twitter account were reported by the Washington Post Monday.
Speaking at a press conference in Woodbridge Thursday, Sept. 26, state Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th, and Del. John Bell, D-87th, called on Gray to withdraw from the race and requested area Republican lawmakers do the same.
“From our view, any candidate that’s refusing to repudiate his behavior is telling Prince William County residents that they will tolerate misogyny, bigotry and hatred. We deserve to know where every Republican running in this county stands on his candidacy,” said Surovell, whose district includes parts of Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties.
Surovell, referring to the county’s majority-minority population, said the extreme language used in Gray’s tweets, “basically condemns two-thirds of the people he seeks to represent.”
Nearly one-third of Prince William’s residents are foreign-born, and more than half of the county’s population are members of minority groups.
McPike called the tweets “embarrassing” and said, “every Republican running for office should denounce his candidacy and reject it today.”
“These tweets are clear in their denigration of so many people in this county, and it should not stand,” said McPike, whose district stretches from Manassas to Woodbridge.
Several Democratic candidates running in county races were also in attendance. Ann Wheeler, the Democratic nominee for at-large chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and Gray’s opponent, said the tone of Gray’s tweets was “despicable.”
Gray’s tweets were exposed by Wheeler after Gray disclosed $30 in payments on his last campaign finance report to a service called Tweetdeleter that scrubbed his twitter account. Wheeler’s campaign team took screenshots of Gray’s tweets and reportedly sent them to the Washington Post.
“These are the kind of views we don’t want to see in Prince William County,” Wheeler said. “These tweets are not acceptable, and neither are John Gray’s extreme views.”
Independent candidates Don Scoggins and Muneer Baig are also vying for the top spot on the county’s board of supervisors. Current Board Chairman Corey Stewart (R) held the seat for 13 years but announced in January he would not seek reelection.
Gray issued a statement at 3:23 p.m. Thursday, just minutes after the 3:15 p.m. press conference began, apologizing for his tweets. He said he had, “indulged in using Twitter to express opinions often in a callous, inappropriate and sarcastic manner.”
“I deeply regret my reckless use of social media and apologize for the hurt that I have caused members of the community that I love. I will not make excuses for these Tweets, but rather issue now a sincere apology. I have fought for this country in the Marines, because I love America, its people, our liberty, and our diversity,” Gray said.
Prince William County GOP Chair Bill Card said in statement Tuesday that Gray is planning to meet with members of the community to “make amends.” There are no details available yet on when and where that meeting will take place.
"Prince William County is a diverse community where there is no place for bigotry or intolerance. John Gray has apologized for the inappropriate comments that he made on Twitter in the past and he has expressed sincere remorse,” Card said in a statement Tuesday.
Card also said it would be “hypocritical” of Prince William Democrats not to give Gray the “same grace they have given Governor Northam for his blackface scandal.”
David Pala, executive director of the Greater Prince William Democratic Committee, said there was “no equivalency” between Gray’s current debacle and Gov. Ralph Northam’s blackface scandal, which shook up Virginia politics earlier this year.
Pala said Prince William Democrats were not aware of Ralph Northam’s yearbook page, which featured a photo of two men standing side-by-side, one wearing blackface and the other dressed as a member of the Ku Klux Klan, at the time he was elected.
All Prince William Democrats called for Northam’s resignation after the photo was made public, Pala said.
Three people came to protest the press conference. One protester, Manassas resident Heather Rice, said she came to “defend our freedom of speech” and said Democrats were being hypocritical for calling on Gray to step down.
So far, none of county’s Republican candidates running for state or local office have issued statements or comments on Gray’s tweets.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
