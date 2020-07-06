A Prince William grand jury delivered 170 charges Monday against two men accused in the fatal shooting last December of Door Dash delivery man Yusuf Ozgur at a Denny’s restaurant on Sudley Road in Manassas.
Commonwealth's Attorney Amy Ashworth announced the indictments in a press release Monday.
Following a review of the evidence and consultation with the victims, their families and investigators, the grand jury indicted Ryan Thomas Walker, 23, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, and Jordan Lee Anderson, 22, of Manassas, on the following charges in connection with the Dec. 26 incident:
- One count of first-degree murder, which carries a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison;
- One count of attempted capital murder, which carries a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison;
- Two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, each of which carry a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison;
- One count of armed statutory burglary, which carries a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison;
- 19 counts of abduction for pecuniary benefit, each of which of which carry a potential sentence of 20 years to life in prison;
- 12 counts of robbery, each of which carry a potential sentence of five years to life in prison;
- Seven counts of attempted robbery, each of which carries a potential sentence of two to 10 years in prison;
- 42 counts of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The charge carries a potential sentence of three years in prison for the first offense and five years in prison for each subsequent offense.
Ozgur, a 56-year-old father of two, was shot just before 2:25 a.m. on Dec. 26 as he was picking up a to-go order from the restaurant, 8201 Sudley Road.
Police say Ozgur likely didn’t know the robbery was occurring, since he was arriving at the Denny’s just as the suspects were leaving. Ozgur unknowingly held the door for the two suspects, one of whom hit him over the head before the other shot him in the torso.
A man who was dining at the restaurant was also shot but survived his injuries.
“The indictments encompass the acts perpetrated upon the 23 people inside of the Denny’s, one of whom died and one of whom was significantly injured,” Ashworth said in a press release.
These indictments supersede the charges previously brought by the Prince William County Police Department in December 2019.
The indictments will be presented at term day on Tuesday, July 7. The court will set the trial date at some point after that, Ashworth’s Executive Aide Gordon Baer said Monday.
