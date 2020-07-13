A Prince William Grand Jury has indicted a 19-year-old Woodbridge woman on involuntary manslaughter, “racing involving death” and other charges connection with the May 1 death of a Woodbridge woman who was struck by a car while walking her dog along a sidewalk on Cardinal Drive in Woodbridge.
Cierra Dickerson, 19, of Woodbridge faces several charges related the death of Deborah Lynn Talbot, 50, also of Woodbridge.
The charges include one count of involuntary manslaughter, which carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $2,500 fine; one count of racing involving death, which carries a potential sentence of 1 to 20 years; one count of reckless driving too fast for conditions, which carries a potential sentence of up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine; and one count of reckless driving – failure to maintain proper control, which carries a potential sentence of up to one year in jail and a $2,500 fine, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, who issued a press release about the indictment Monday.
Ashworth has declined to comment on the case, the news release said.
Dickerson has been released on a $10,000 unsecured bond for a July 17 court date, according to court records.
Talbot was walking her dog on the sidewalk along Cardinal Drive at about 2:24 p.m. Friday, May 1, when she was struck by a 2007 Lexus IS 250 traveling eastbound on Cardinal Drive.
The vehicle left the roadway and struck Talbot, according to a news release issued by the Prince William County Police Department at the time.
Talbot was flown to an area hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries, the release said.
Death penalty would of been a better sentence.
