In response to concerns about a Woodbridge carnival operating in an area with some of the highest COVID-19 cases in the state, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said Monday that Prince William County officials can restrict such events or even deny them a permit under the state’s existing Phase 3 guidelines.
The carnival, dubbed “Family Fun Extravaganza,” opened in Woodbridge’s Jefferson Plaza last Friday night and is scheduled to run through this Thursday, Aug. 16.
The event made FOX 5 TV news Friday, Aug. 7, after residents raised concerns about holding such an event in the 22191 ZIP Code, which has been hard hit by the pandemic. The ZIP Code had 2,189 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday morning – the most of any ZIP Code in the state.
Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, issued a statement Saturday saying she’d received “numerous calls and emails” about the carnival from concerned residents.
Franklin said she shares the residents’ concerns and reached out to the carnival's organizer even before the event opened to the public.
But Franklin further said it was her understanding the county could do little to stop the carnival as long as organizers complied with the state’s Phase 3 guidelines.
“Unfortunately, under the governor’s current orders ..., the carnival is allowed to take place because it complies within the parameters regarding large gatherings,” she wrote. “As a result, the county has little room to regulate outside of guaranteeing that such events follow social distancing and safety protocols.”
Franklin added that she would reach out to the governor’s office and to Prince William County’s state representatives to ask that localities be granted more flexibility regarding such events.
In an email Monday afternoon, Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s spokeswoman, appeared to say Prince William County already has that option under the state’s Phase 3 guidelines.
Yarmosky said the governor’s office is in the process of formally responding to Franklin’s request but added: “There is nothing in the Governor's executive order that prevents a locality from further restricting events like this, and nothing in the executive order requires a local permit be issued.”
Franklin said Monday she is aware of Northam’s response to her request and said she and county staff are awaiting more information.
“We’re in discussions right now with the governor’s office,” Franklin said in an interview.
It’s not clear what impact – if any – the statement from the governor’s office will have on the carnival, which has already received the permit it needs from Prince William County officials.
Promoter John Stephenson said Sunday the carnival is going “over and above” both the state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for such events to keep both employees and patrons safe.
The carnival is allowing only 250 people to come into its fenced-in grounds at any one time, is taking the temperatures of both patrons and staff, and is requiring anyone who enters to fill out a questionnaire stating they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms and haven’t been in contact with anyone who does. Face coverings are required for all, Stephenson said.
“We count people going in, and we count people coming out,” he added of the enforcement of the 250-capacity limit. “If [people] don’t have a mask on, we can give them a mask.”
The carnival is operating rides at 50% capacity, wiping down seats and door handles between riders and has hand-sanitizer stations – all powered by foot pedals – scattered throughout the property.
Hired security guards ensure that patrons follow social-distancing rules, Stephenson said.
“Safety is a big concern for us, too,” Stephenson said. “I understand [Supervisor Franklin’s] concern. That’s why we’re going above and beyond what we’re supposed to do. … We want to make sure we’re not bringing in [COVID-19] and that we have everything under control. I have a family, too.”
This is the second carnival the company, Amusement Productions, has put on in Prince William County. The company’s first local event was held in the Manassas Mall parking lot from July 15-26.
Stephenson said he doesn’t believe anyone got sick as a result of the Manassas carnival.
Prince William County staff issued permits for both events, Stephenson said.
Wade Hugh, director of development services for Prince William County, said in a statement Monday the county is following Northam's executive order 67, which allows concerts, fairs and carnivals.
"So, based on that, we have no legal basis not to approve the permit," Hugh's statement said. "So at that point, we start working with the carnival owner to see what are some of the things we can do to limit exposure and make it a safer event."
Stephenson said he himself has long ties to Prince William County and cares about keeping the community safe. He’s a longtime resident and a bus driver for special needs students in Prince William County schools. He promotes carnivals when schools are closed in the summer, he said.
“This isn’t my first rodeo, but I had to learn a lot to put on this rodeo,” he added. “Safety is the number one priority of our entire operation.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
