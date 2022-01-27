Governor’s report-a-teacher tipline sparks backlash from local parents, teachers

After Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced a “tip line” for parents to report “divisive concepts” being taught in public schools this week, Prince William County parents and teachers pushed back immediately.
Evelyn BruMar, a Gainesville resident and a member of the Prince William County Human Rights Commission, said she was troubled by the tip line and its impact on both teachers and students. She took to Facebook and urged her friends and family to “report” their teachers in a positive light.
“Virginia’s new Governor Youngkin has established a tip line to report teachers,” BruMar wrote. “I recommend you report: Who was your favorite teacher and what did they teach? What teacher had the most positive impact on your life?… How has your school or your child’s school had a positive impact on your life?”
In less than two days’ time, BruMar’s post had been shared nearly 2,000 times. By Thursday, copycat posts encouraging tips expressing support and appreciation for teachers were being widely shared in local Facebook groups, including “Our Schools PWCS,” which has more than 7,000 members.
For BruMar, Youngkin’s tip line brought up bad memories. As a lesbian, BruMar said she knows what it feels like to be targeted and possibly “reported.” Her wife served in the Navy during the U.S. military’s “don’t ask don’t tell” era, which forced them both into the closet.
“I was always scared that my now wife would be outted and targeted,” she said Wednesday.
Youngkin announced the tip line -- helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov -- during an interview with conservative radio host John Fredericks on Monday, Jan. 24. Youngkin said the effort was an avenue for parents to report “where they feel that their fundamental rights are being violated, where their children are not being respected [and] where there are inherently divisive practices in their schools.”
He also said that the complaints would be systematically organized.
“We’re going to make sure we catalogue it all,” he said. “It gives us a great insight into what’s happening at the school level. And that gives us further, further ability to make sure we’re rooting it out.”
During his campaign, Youngkin railed against “Critical Race Theory” and vowed that he would ban CRT in Virginia schools. To fulfill this promise, Youngkin’s first executive order aimed to “restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education.” Among other directives, the order states that the state superintendent will “ensure Virginia students are given thorough and comprehensive education of world, United States, and Virginia history without the influence of inherently divisive concepts.”
Virginia public school officials, including the Prince William County School Board, have long said CRT, an academic framework that deals with how systemic racism is embedded in the country’s laws and institutions, is not a part of Virginia’s public school curriculum.
Parent and former teacher, Tracy Sarang, of Haymarket, said that after learning about the tip line she became concerned for “the quality of our kids’ education.” Sarang taught high school English and said, “It is important that students are exposed to a wide variety of cultures and perspectives.”
Sarang said she’s worried teachers will be afraid to teach certain lessons, and that students might not be exposed to as wide a variety of authors or literature, for example, as a result of Youngkin’s effort to root out “divisive concepts.”
“How could we teach ‘A Raisin in the Sun’ or the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech without discussing race, inequality and civil rights?” she asked.
Parent Tracy Blake, of Dale City, is a member of the Prince William County schools’ Superintendent’s Advisory Council on Instruction. He said teachers use the Virginia Standards of Learning in the classroom, which is the curriculum set by the Virginia Department of Education, and “not their own opinions.”
Blake said he believes the tip line is “unnecessary” and an “intimidation tactic.”
After all teachers have endured over the past two years -- dealing with COVID-19, masking and switching to virtual teaching -- worrying about being reported is “the last thing they deserve,” Blake said.
“Our teachers have done right by our kids, and we should do right by them,” he said.
Local teachers and teachers’ union leaders also came out against the tip line, expressing their frustrations on social media.
Shannon Geraghty, an AP Government teacher at Forest Park High School, took to Facebook to call on Prince William County officials and parents to oppose the tip line.
“I want our school board, superintendent and parents to speak up against the tip line established by the Governor of Virginia,” she wrote. “A tip line meant to spy on educators who are teaching truth. This is unacceptable and I will not be intimidated to teach a whitewashed version of our history.”
Virginia Education Association President James J. Fedderman responded to the tip line in a statement Wednesday. He saidthe tip line was “poorly conceived” and “designed to intimidate educators simply trying to do their jobs.”
Feddermanfurther accused Youngkinof sowing chaos and division throughout the commonwealth, pitting teachers against parents.
“Since the start of his campaign for Governor, Glenn Youngkin has blatantly attempted to pit educators against parents for political gain, seeming to forget that many educators are also parents,” Fedderman said, adding: “It seems it is easier for politicians to start a divisive culture war than deal head-on with the real problems facing our schools.”
Fedderman said that history taught in Virginia schools must be “rooted in facts and truth, even if some of those are difficult facts, and even if some of those are unfortunate truths about the history of Virginia and the United States.”
Fedderman also encouraged teacher and parents statewide to use the tip line to reportall the “amazing things going on in Virginia classrooms on a daily basis” that bring parents, students and educators together.
Even singer John Legend tweeted about the tip line. Legend, who has almost 14 million followers, implored Black parents to inundate the tip line with objections about the suppression of Black history.
“Black parents need to flood these tip lines with complaints about our history being silenced. We are parents too,” he wrote. Legend’s tweet has been retweeted nearly 14,000 times.
Youngkin’s spokesperson Macaulay Portersaid Wednesday that the tip line was set up “as a resource for parents, teachers, and students to relay any questions or concerns.”
But Porter declined to answer questions about who is monitoring the tip line, how the information is being used and how many emails had been received. Porter said only that use of the email address is a “customary constituent service, to hear from Virginians and solicit feedback.”
Lisa McFarren Polgar, a resident of Four Season in Dumfries, isn’t a teacher and doesn’t have kids in school, but nonetheless is concerned about the tip line. She said she’s not convinced the tip line is just a normal constituent service for gathering feedback. Rather, she said it “sounds like the McCarthy-era, where children were encouraged to turn their parents in for what was considered un-American activities. So now they are supposed to turn in their teachers if they provide a holistic understanding of American history?”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.