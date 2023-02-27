The Prince William County Fire and Rescue System recently received two Governor’s Fire Service Awards, including one for “Outstanding Fire Department Response” for coming to the aid of motorists stranded on Interstate 95 during the January 2022 snowstorm.
On Jan. 3, 2022, Virginia was hit with a major storm dumping about 12 inches of snow with temperatures in the upper teens. The storm caused 48 miles of I-95 North to be shut down, stranding many motorists for more than 18 hours.
The Prince William County Fire and Rescue System, consisting of the Department of Fire and Rescue, the Dumfries-Triangle Volunteer Fire Department and the Occoquan-Lorton- Woodbridge Volunteer Fire Department, established an ad-hoc rescue and public service effort to assist the stranded motorists.
Establishing incident command, the Prince William County professional and volunteer firefighters provided food, water and medical attention to the citizens.
Using station assets, they also cleared exit ramps from the highway to allow motorists to exit the interstate. Compiling supplies from station stocks, they distributed support in food and water, and when the system’s logistics section responded, added blankets and other aid, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
“I am proud to honor these remarkable fire service professionals,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin in a statement. “We celebrate and thank these first responders and support staff for their extraordinary contributions to the commonwealth.”
The Prince William County Fire and Rescue system also won the Virginia Fire Chiefs Foundation Health and Safety Award.
The award recognized the department’s efforts to develop a fitness program to make firefighters aware of their physical abilities and body weight and resources available to improve in both areas.
The effort began after Prince William County Fire and Rescue System career staff switched to a 56-hour work week three years ago. During this time, the department saw an increase in body fat at annual physicals, according to a county news release.
To counter this increase, the health and safety office developed a physical fitness program that included a quarterly assessment.
The Prince William County firefighters received the award at the annual Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Expo and Symposium in Virginia Beach.
