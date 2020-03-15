Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Sunday announced a statewide ban on all events over 100 people and -- while stopping short of any sort of quarantine -- urged residents to avoid bars, restaurants, churches and other social gatherings and stay home as much as possible, according to news reports.
"If you are planning an event with several people, you should cancel it, period," Northam said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
Northam made the remarks during a teleconference Sunday afternoon, as 45 people in the state tested positive or presumptive positive for the virus, including three in Prince William County.
The number of cases in Prince William is up one since Saturday, when the county counted two cases: a Marine who tested positive on Saturday, March 7, and was treated at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital, and a woman in her 60s who had traveled to an area affected by the coronavirus. The woman’s test results were announced on Friday, March 13, by the Prince William Health District.
No details regarding the third Prince William patient were immediately available Sunday.
None of the patients’ names are being released to protect their privacy, health department officials say.
Statewide, the number of cases is up four people from Saturday, when the Virginia Health Department reported 41 confirmed and presumptive positive cases across the state.
Health officials from the Peninsula Health District, which covers Newport News, Poquoson, Williamsburg, James City County and York County, were also on the call with Northam and announced they would be closing all public buildings in the Peninsula District through March 30, the Times Dispatch reported.
Officials announced the first coronavirus-related death in Virginia on Saturday, March 14.
A James City County man in his 70s who acquired the virus through an unknown source had passed away, officials said.
On Sunday, health department officials said they are working on containment and tracing the 284 contacts the James City County man may have had after infection, the Times Dispatch reported.
