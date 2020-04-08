Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday he’ll ask Virginia lawmakers to move the May 5 town elections to November and reschedule the June 9 primary to June 23 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Moving the May elections will require action by the Virginia General Assembly, Northam said during his 2 p.m. press briefing. He said lawmakers will take up the matter during their upcoming meeting on Wednesday, April 22, in Richmond.
Voters have already begun casting absentee votes in the May 5 town elections, which are being held to allow Virginia’s towns to fill positions on their town councils.
Absentee ballots already cast in the various races will be thrown out, and voters will be asked to cast new ballots in November, if the General Assembly agrees to reschedule the election, Virginia's Secretary of Administration Keyanna Conner said during the press briefing.
In Prince William County, Haymarket, Occoquan and Quantico have elections scheduled for Tuesday, May 5.
The Town of Haymarket has a contested race for the mayor’s office as well as 10 candidates vying for six slots on the Haymarket Town Council.
In Quantico, Mayor Kevin Brown is running unopposed. There are nine candidates vying for five seats on the Quantico Town Council.
In Occoquan, Mayor Earnie Porta is running unopposed. There are five candidates for five seats on the town council.
The Dumfries Town Council was already planning to hold its elections in November.
Northam further said he will move reschedule the June 9 primary to June 23. The primary is being held for political parties to select their nominees in congressional and city council elections scheduled for November.
In Prince William County, Democrats have primaries on the June ballot to pick their nominees in the 1st District and 11th District congressional races and in the Manassas City Council race.
This is a developing story. Stay with princewilliamtimes.com for updates.
