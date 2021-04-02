You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gov. Ralph Northam moves to allow Prince William County to adopt its own health department

  • Updated
  • 2
Manassas Mall vaccination clinic

Vaccine clinic opens at Manassas Mall: Liz Via-Gossman, assistant city manager for the City of Manassas, receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Prince William Health District's vaccination clinic at the Manassas Mall. 

 Jill Palermo

Gov. Ralph Northam has submitted an amendment to state legislation that would allow Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park to operate their own public health department. 

Northam amended a bill this week intended to allow Loudoun County to form its own health department to also include Prince William County. The Virginia General Assembly will need to vote and adopt the amendment at its April 7 veto session.

Only two jurisdictions in Northern Virginia – Arlington and Fairfax County – currently have their own health departments. The rest rely on state-run health districts for their public health needs.

Prince William Health District has faced some criticism during the pandemic from local elected officials frustrated by the slow pace of COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. It was also recently revealed that the Prince William Health District had the most vacant positions amid the pandemic of any in the region.

As a result, Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge, directed county staff in October 2020 to begin looking into replacing the county’s state-run health district with a locally run health department. The move has more recently received support from at-large Chair Ann Wheeler (D) and Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan. 

“This is an important step forward in helping Prince William County take greater care of our residents. Creating our own health department will ensure that Prince William County residents have the necessary resources to access health care services,” Franklin said in a Thursday press release. 

If the General Assembly approves the amendment, Franklin said County Executive Chris Martino will then come to the board with recommendations on how to move forward, including a timeframe and estimated costs. 

“We're not expecting a cheap price tag, which I would expect for something this big,” Franklin said. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(2) comments

someone
someone

“We're not expecting a cheap price tag, which I would expect for something this big,” Franklin said. YOU'VE BEEN WARNED. Free healthcare is very expensive.

Report Add Reply
someone
someone

“We're not expecting a cheap price tag, which I would expect for something this big,” Franklin said. YOU'VE BEEN WARNED by Margaret Franklin herself. You can expect even higher county taxes. Free health care is very expensive. You'll see.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters