Virginia’s long-term care facilities have so far had 45 outbreaks of COVID-19 and 32 deaths attributed to the disease. On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a new task force to respond to such outbreaks and ensure facilities have what they need to prevent them.
“These are our parents and our grandparents. We have a special obligation to protect them in addition to our responsibility to protect public health,” Northam said during his afternoon press conference on Friday, April 10.
Northam said the task force, led by State Epidemiologist Dr. Laurie Forlano, will work with facilities to strengthen their staffing and increase infection-control measures, including making sure nursing homes have the testing, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies they need.
Forlano said the task force will track data on the number of cases in Virginia that are in long-term care facilities, as well as the number of deaths in those facilities. So far, COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities have accounted for about 55% of the state’s outbreaks, 10% of its overall cases and about 25% of the state’s deaths attributed to COVID-19, Forlano said.
“The task force is committed to ensuring that facilities and the public have the most up-to-date information possible. This includes data on the proportion of the facilities that have had a positive case among residents or staff and sadly, we will also be providing data on deaths in long-term care facilities,” Forlano said at the press conference.
“The task force will help ensure that we’re coordinating with our facilities to give them the help and information and supplies they need to protect the people that live there,” Forlano said.
In Henrico County, the Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center has seen one of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks at a long-term living facility in the United States. As of Thursday, April 9, there had been 39 COVID-19 related deaths at the facility.
In Prince William County, the has been at least one confirmed COVID-19 case at the Lake Manassas Health and Rehabilitation Center in Gainesville, according to Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District.
So far, there have been 337 total cases of COVID-19 reported in Prince William County, according to the Virginia Department of Health, and at least four deaths. Prince William County has reported the third highest number of cases out all 133 localities in the Commonwealth but ranks 14th in the number of cases reported per 100,000 people.
Northam also announced a new effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state’s prisons. The Virginia Department of Corrections will begin releasing inmates with records of good behavior who have less than one year left on their sentences. The move must be approved by the General Assembly when its members return to Richmond later this month.
As of Thursday, April 9, 25 prisoners had tested positive for the virus: six at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland County; 10 at the Virginia Correctional Unit #13 for female prisoners in Chesterfield County, with three more from there hospitalized; two at the Haynesville Correctional Center; and two from the Sussex II State Prison in Waverly, with two more from there hospitalized, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The Virginia Department of Corrections also reported that 21 employees and contractors at various facilities have tested positive for the virus. Virginia has roughly 30,000 prison inmates, 11,000 employees and more than 40 facilities across the state, the Times-Dispatch reported.
Northam said the Department of Corrections would begin identifying inmates who would be eligible for early release and make preparations for their re-entry into their communities by ensuring they have somewhere to go and things needed to smooth their transition.
The General Assembly will return to Richmond on Wednesday, April 22, to consider the Northam’s proposal for early releases as well as his request to shift the May elections to November.
Lawmakers will also consider any amendments or vetoes Northam makes to legislation they passed earlier this year. Northam has until midnight Saturday to sign, amend or veto bills approved by the General Assembly.
