Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Prince William County’s future mental health “crisis receiving center” Thursday morning for a community dedication of what he called a “state-of-the-art" model for mental health care across the commonwealth.
Youngkin praised the CRC, slated in 2025, as a facility that will provide better and faster care for those suffering from mental illness.
“People need help when they need it, not a week or six weeks later,” Youngkin said. “The current system is hospital-centric and only helps when people are actively in crisis.”
Youngkin said facilities like the crisis receiving center could be part of a plan to address mental health statewide. Youngkin’s mental health plan includes establishing more than 30 mobile crisis teams to respond to 988 suicide hotline calls; allowing people with counseling licenses from other states to work in Virginia; and educating Virginians about the fentanyl overdose epidemic. Youngkin’s initiative, which he has named “Right Help, Right Now,” was announced in 2022 and is slated to take about three years to implement at an estimated cost of about $230 million.
“Virginians deserve the best the state can give them,” said Nelson Smith, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development, which oversees mental health services in the state. “This is truly the model of a community coming together to listen to the needs of their people.”
Crisis receiving centers and mobile crisis teams are part of the state’s plan to shift mental health crisis patients away from “overwhelmed” emergency rooms and keep them close to their homes and communities, according to Smith.
Having specialized CRCs also intends to keep law enforcement from having to wait in the emergency room with patients in crisis—something which often takes hours or even days.
The county’s crisis receiving center is being constructed in the former Gander Mountain superstore near Potomac Mills mall. The building served as a vaccination center during the COVID-19 pandemic. The center will act as an urgent care facility for patients in mental health crises and those experiencing withdrawal from substances. It will also host offices for county mental health and peer support programs.
The CRC will provide care for those experiencing a variety of mental illnesses and challenges, including anxiety and depression. It will also include a detox component that will help those with substance abuse problems or experiencing withdrawal symptoms.
Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, who championed the bipartisan effort to fund the CRC, said that it was “surreal” to finally see some of the results of her work.
“It’s a blessing come true,” Bailey said. “This is what we are supposed to be doing.”
The dedication event was held in the Gander Mountain building, which is currently a huge, empty room. Floorplans of what the center will look like when filled with offices, corridors and patient rooms were displayed during the event.
The CRC is planned to open with 16 adult beds and 16 recliners, which are for patients who stay at the center for 23 hours or less. It will also have eight beds and eight recliners specifically for youth, though the county might double these numbers. It will employ about 130 staff.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, whose district includes the CRC site, praised the location as having easy access to transportation and previously being a well-known vaccination center.
“I’m beyond honored to have it in the Occoquan District,” Boddye said during a speech at the dedication event. “The community knows this place as a place of safety from COVID, now they will know it as a place to heal their minds, no matter how dark it is.”
The county first planned to lease the building but then pivoted to buy it when its owner announced it was selling. The county was the winning bidder in a March auction, paying $15.2 million.
The county cobbled together COVID-19 funding, federal, state and local money to plan and construct the CRC. About $2 million more is still needed to fully build the center with the planned youth beds.But the county has enough money to open and operate the center,according to board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large.
During the ceremony, elected officials wrote their “intentions” for the center on two pieces of canvas—choosing words that people who walk into the center will see.
Virginia state Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, was among several state lawmakers who wrote messages to future CRC patients. Roem said that she hopes that young people—especially young transgender people, who suffer from increased rates of mental health crises—feel a sense of belonging when they come to the CRC.
“I hope that every one of those kids knows that if they step into these walls, they will be respected and treated as someone who belongs here,” Roem said.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
That is what public service from elected officials is supposed to look like. For all the garbage that gets spewed about these people (Bailey, Boddye, et al) this facility shows what they are really about.
