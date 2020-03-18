Prince William Supervisors Pete Candland, Jeanine Lawson and Yesli Vega proposed Wednesday that county staff develop a “flat-tax-bill budget” for fiscal year 2021 in response to economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 crisis.
Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, said Wednesday she is open to suggestions about the budget, but noted the proposal would have to be issued as a formal directive during an upcoming board meeting and approved by a majority of the board.
“All options are on the table,” Wheeler said, regarding the county budget.
The eight-member board’s three Republicans proposed Wednesday that county residents and businesses pay the same real estate tax bill they paid this year. The average county homeowner paid $4,177 in real estate taxes in 2020.
Under the $1.17 real estate tax rate the board advertised last month, average annual residential tax bills are estimated to rise by $661, or about $55 a month, for a total of $4,838. The average tax bill is based on a home valued at $387,073.
The advertised tax rate is projected to generate about $65 million in additional tax revenue, according to county officials. The board’s advertised tax rates include additional tax and fee hikes on data centers and motor vehicle licenses.
If the board were to adopt a flat-tax-bill budget, the county’s current residential property tax rate of $1.125 per $100 in assessed valuation would likely be cut because of a increase in property assessments, said Candland, R-Gainesville.
In their press release, Candland, Vega, R-Coles, and Lawson, R-Brentsville, said the higher tax rate is not consistent with the new economic realities brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Such a dramatic tax increase would only further harm families and local businesses and exacerbate the anxieties of our county residents. The board must prepare a budget that keeps the tax bills flat so our citizens can keep more of their money to help them through this turbulent time,” the three said in their press release.
Candland said the flat-tax budget proposal is a precautionary measure that would allow the board to consider lowering residential tax rates in the event of an economic downturn. The current situation, he said, has risen to the level of seriousness of the 2008 Great Recession.
“We have to have all the options on the table,” Candland said. “In two weeks, everything could be different. But we have to be prepared.”
Candland said the Republican supervisors sent a letter to County Executive Chris Martino office asking that he draw up a flat-tax-bill budget ahead of the board’s April budget sessions and are leaning on county staff to make recommendations for additional savings.
“It’s a significant ask. It’s more than a little cut here and a little cut there,” Candland said.
If the proposal is adopted, Candland said spending may be reduced in some areas and some county projects delayed.
Additionally, the GOP supervisors are asking Martino to reallocate money to increase funding to the county’s social services department to bolster programs directed at providing food, supplies and shelter to vulnerable residents.
"It’s critical that the board of county supervisors take bold action to address the economic uncertainty facing our citizens,” the press release said.
The supervisors are also requesting that county staff develop and publish an emergency plan that outlines how the county will conduct public hearings and board meetings to discuss the budget if meeting restrictions are still in place through April and May. The board canceled its March 17 meeting and has not yet announced when it will meet again.
Wheeler said she looked forward to working together with the board to work through any issues that may arise regarding the budget. Wheeler said her office has been in contact with state officials to learn about any potential impacts to county funding from state and federal sources.
During a Wednesday morning press conference, Gov. Ralph Northam the General Assembly would likely revisit the state’s biennial budget when it reconvenes in April.
“It’s an ever-changing situation,” Wheeler said. “Right now, we’re focused on the health and safety of our residents.”
The flat-tax-bill proposal is one of several that will be considered by the board in upcoming budget workshops.
The tax rate the board advertised last month would fully fund the school division’s budget for next school year, which includes an average 4.8% pay increase for teachers and staff. Additionally, it would direct $5.5 million in new spending toward economically disadvantaged students and $5.1 million to fund what would be the largest expansion ever in the county’s pre-K program. Superintendent Steven Walts has proposed adding 20 new pre-K classes for a total of 49.
Wheeler has said the advertised tax rates represent a ceiling on possible new tax increases that will allow the county to provide the extra $15.3 million needed to fully fund the school division budget.
Martino initially proposed a $1.32 billion 2021 budget that would increase the real estate tax rate to $1.145 per $100 in assessed valuation, resulting in an average residential tax bill of $4,742.
Martino’s budget directs $12.1 million for county employee pay raises, but only partially funds the school system’s budget. Martino’s budget left a $15.3 million gap in unfunded needs for the schools.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
