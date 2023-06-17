Both candidates seeking the GOP nod in the race for state delegate in the 21st District are calling each other out in digital ads and mailers for criminal charges related to excessive drinking that each faced nearly a decade ago as primary election day nears on Tuesday, June 20.
The race between John Stirrup, 66, a former Prince William County supervisor for the Gainesville District, and Josh Quill, 37, a U.S. Marine veteran and former acting-chief of staff for the U.S. Veterans Benefits Administration, a Trump Administration appointment, heated up this week when Quill alleged in a mailer and digital ads that Stirrup was arrested for driving under the influence. The 21st District is comprised of about 58,000 voters in Brentsville and Gainesville, stretching from Nokesville Road north to the Loudoun County line.
Stirrup promptly shot back with his own mailer alleging that Quill had been arrested for public drunkenness. Stirrup also published Quill’s mug shot from the 2014 arrest and has been displaying Quill’s mug shot at his pop-up canopy outside the Haymarket-Gainesville Public Library, the early voting location in western Prince William County.
While the charges against Quill were dropped, Stirrup was arrested for driving while intoxicated 1st, a class 1 misdemeanor, and pleaded guilty to reckless driving, also a misdemeanor, according to Prince William County court records.
Quill was arrested for being drunk in public, a class 4 misdemeanor, on June 28, 2014, according to Arlington County General District court records. At a hearing on August 15, 2014, the charges were waived resulting in no conviction. Quill paid a $25 fine and court costs of $86, according to court records.
“I was in the Marine Corps. I went out drinking. I was loud. The cops came. I was still loud,” Quill said in a phone interview with the Prince William Times on Thursday, June 15. “They said, ‘if you don’t go into your apartment, you’re going to get arrested.’”
Quill said the other Marines he was out with left, but he didn’t go into his apartment, and he got arrested.
“There is a distinction … between a DWI and a drunk in public,” Quill said. “One is significantly worse than the other. The difference between me and John is I didn’t get behind the wheel of a car and turn my vehicle into a moving weapon.”
Stirrup’s arrest
Stirrup was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Jan. 31, 2014, after being stopped by a police officer on James Madison Highway just before 1 a.m., according to court records obtained Friday by the Prince William Times.
The police report said Stirrup’s Dodge Ram pickup truck was weaving in and out of the lanes before the officer stopped him. The police officer said he could smell the odor of alcohol on Stirrup as he approached the vehicle and said Stirrup’s eyes were “watery” and “bloodshot,” the report said.
On police questioning, Stirrup admitted he had been with his wife at the now-closed Toby Keith bar at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge for several hours. Stonebridge is about 30 miles from James Madison Highway. Stirrup said he “thought he had about three beers,” according to the police report.
After failing several standardized field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test at the scene measured his breath alcohol level at .123, Stirrup was arrested and transported to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center.
At the jail, Stirrup initially refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test but eventually provided a sample that measured .10 breath-alcohol content, which exceeded the legal limit of .08, the report said.
Stirrup saw a magistrate and was charged with DWI, 1st, a class 1 misdemeanor.
Then-Prince William County commonwealth’s attorney Paul Ebert (D) was present at Stirrup’s court hearing on April 14, 2014, during which the charge of DWI, 1st was changed to reckless driving, court records said.
Stirrup voluntarily pleaded guilty to the amended charge and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, which were suspended. He paid $1,086 in court fines and costs, according to court records.
Stirrup was also required to participate in the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program, a program that people convicted of DWI are generally required to complete in Virginia, according to court records. VASAP’s mission is the “reduction of alcohol and drug-related fatalities and crashes,” according to its website.
The incident took place about two years after Stirrup left the board of supervisors in 2011. Stirrup was twice elected to the Gainesville District seat and served from 2004 through 2011. Stirrup chose not to run for re-election to the board in 2011 and lost a three-way Republican primary for the 13th District state Senate seat that year.
Stirrup, who was recently endorsed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, refused to speak with a Prince William Times reporter outside the Haymarket Gainesville Public Library Friday about the circumstances surrounding his arrest and conviction.
Stirrup’s campaign manager said Stirrup would only respond to emailed questions, which the Prince William Times sent Friday evening. As of noon Saturday, June 17, Stirrup had not yet responded to the questions. This story will be updated if a response is received.
The Prince William Times submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to the Prince William County Adult Detention Center for Stirrup’s mug shots, but Colonel Peter Meletis has so far refused to release them, saying Virginia’s FOIA law allows jail superintendents to release such records at their discretion.
The Prince William Times issued a second request, noting that adult mug shots are among the records that are “required to be released” by Virginia jails under Virginia’s FOIA act unless they are part of an ongoing criminal investigation. The paper has yet to receive a response.
The last day of early, in-person voting is Saturday, June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at three locations: the Prince William County Office of the General Registrar at 9250 Lee Avenue Suite 1 in Manassas, the Ferlazzo Building at 15941 Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge, and the Haymarket Gainesville Public Library at 14870 Lightner Road in Haymarket.
All polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on primary Election Day June 20.
