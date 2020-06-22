As COVID-19 cases rise in some states that have eased restrictions, candidates running in Tuesday's Republican primary for Virginia’s U.S. Senate seat have different opinions on how to address -- or even acknowledge -- the COVID-19 pandemic that has so far left 119,000 Americans dead.
While critical of some pandemic-related government restrictions, GOP Senate candidates Alissa Baldwin, a Nottoway County civics teacher, and Daniel Gade, an Army vet and college professor who lives in Fairfax County, are urging caution as states begin to re-open. Meanwhile, Thomas Speciale, an Army reservist and Woodbridge resident, says he believes the COVID-19 crisis is a “fake pandemic.”
All three are competing in Tuesday’s Republican primary to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat, in November.
Speciale has claimed on several occasions the pandemic is not real, including during a Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting on June 2 and again on June 3 during a guest appearance on “InfoWars,” a conservative talk radio show known to advance right-wing conspiracy theories.
Asked in a recent interview to explain why he believes the pandemic is fake, Speciale said COVID-19 is “just a really bad virus” that primarily affects a very small segment of the United States population. Speciale did acknowledge that more than 100,000 Americans have now died from the disease but insisted that “none of the facts support that it’s a pandemic.”
Speciale went on to say the pandemic is an effort by politicians and the mainstream media to wage “psychological warfare to scare people into shutting down the economy.”
The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. It has since claimed the lives of more than 119,000 people in the United States and nearly 470,000 worldwide. As of Monday, June 22, Virginia had more than 52,000 cases and 1,611 deaths. But the rate of new infections and deaths have slowly declined in the months since Gov. Ralph Northam (D) issued executive orders in mid-March, closing schools an imposing restrictions on non-essential businesses.
Virginia began Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan in early June, which allows establishments like restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues to open with restrictions and permits social gatherings of up to 50 people.
Asked about his appearance on Infowars, Speciale said he believes it would increase his chances of winning the primary. InfoWars is hosted by Alex Jones, a right-wing provocateur who popularized the conspiracy theory that the 2012 massacre of school children in Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax.
Speciale said he is aware of conspiracy theories pushed by Jones but said that Jones is “trying to confront the bias in media with his take on facts.”
“There’s a lot of people out there who rely on [InfoWars] for some kind of version of the facts,” Speciale said.
Gade, an Iraq war veteran, has urged caution as states begin to reopen their economies. Gade said in an email last week that “getting people back to work” should be the country’s top priority.
Gade compared the economic crisis caused by the pandemic to his time served in Iraq, where he was wounded by a roadside bomb that resulted in the loss of his right leg. Gade said that Virginia businesses are suffering and “need a lifeline like I once did.”
However, Gade said that “at the same time, we need to ensure this process happens in a safe manner while protecting vulnerable people.”
Asked to respond to Speciale’s claims about the pandemic made on InfoWars, Gade said he was not interested in “kooky conspiracy theories.”
“My opponent often uses hysterics and emotions instead of talking about real solutions to complicated and serious issues,” Gade said. “Pulling political stunts for click bait doesn’t do anything to solve the issue at hand.”
Baldwin, a Nottoway County civics teacher who lives in Lunenberg County, has been critical of the COVID-19 response in Virginia. Baldwin said Northam’s “one-size-fits-all” approach was inappropriate for areas that had low numbers of cases. In Lunenberg and Nottoway, the total number of cases is less than 100.
“I have long said that I did not think it was appropriate to shut down entirely. It was appropriate to have a pause but not a hard stop,” Baldwin said.
Baldwin added that federal CARES Act aid, passed by Congress in late March, should have been more closely scrutinized. Baldwin said some federal aid was needed to address the pandemic but that many “people received money that didn’t need it.”
Baldwin added that many large businesses and corporations received money to help weather the crisis, but that many small businesses were left out. She said she is in favor of moving forward with reopening the state and easing restrictions on schools and businesses.
Baldwin said that people should know the public health risks posed by the virus “and they can make their own decisions.” But, she said, “we need to be aware of people’s health.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(5) comments
Glad that Virginia is not a bellwether state anymore.
Its definitely not as bad as they proclaim it to be. Virginia should already be in phase 3 or better of opening based on blackface Northam's metrics. Should be called Scamdemic.
So why is there an abundance of people dying from Covid-19? Over 100,000 in USA alone in the past several months? It would be helpful for voters to get such explanations lest we end up with another "trump" on the ballot!!!
Come on Repubs, get out there and vote for Speciale. Follow the recent times playbook of nominating the extremist and then get waxed yet again in the election. That’s one big reason why VA is now a solid blue state and will remain so.
Every now and then we read about a politician saying or tweeting something so silly that it should mean political hari Kari. Biden seems to be the exception to that.
Saying the China Virus is somehow a fake pandemic is today's silly and off putting comment.
I will vote GOP I wont vote for silly comments.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.