GOP county supervisors demand ‘full accounting’ of police investigation into board critic’s email

On Aug. 3, a Dumfries man sent an email to local elected officials with the subject line “Government Target” that criticized Democratic members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. A day later, county police sent an officer to his home to question him, but ultimately concluded the message was not a threat.
Now, the board’s three Republican supervisors are demanding the county’s police chief publicly explain why the department chose to question the email’s author, and whether the police department’s investigation was politically motivated.
“After the individual sent an email to the board of county supervisors where he was critical of certain members of the board, the police were sent to his house, even though it was determined that he had not done anything illegal. This has led to questions from many of our constituents about the potential politicization of our police department,” wrote Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, and Yesli Vega, R-Coles, in an Aug. 23 press statement.
Robert Hand, a frequent board critic and local gun rights activist, sent the email to all eight county supervisors on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 12:21 p.m., about an hour and 40 minutes before the start of that day’s board meeting, county documents show.
The email was aimed primarily at Democratic supervisors who Hand said “showed disdain for the citizens” of the county. But the “government target” he alluded in the subject line to was not a county supervisor, but another resident named Alan Gloss who Hand said was being targeted by county officials based on a comment made by Potomac Supervisor Andrea Bailey (D) at a previous meeting.
Bailey was caught on a live microphone during the board’s July 20 meeting whispering Gloss’s name to board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, as the board returned from a closed session. It is not clear from the video exactly what Bailey said to Wheeler about Gloss, or the context of her comment. Bailey said in an interview Tuesday she could not recall exactly what she said to Wheeler that day. But she added, “I never attack my colleagues, citizens or anyone in this role.”
Gloss has also been a frequent critic of the board’s Democratic majority. He sued all five Democrats over an alleged violation of Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act laws in 2020. A judge dismissed the lawsuit in October. The lawsuit cost the county government $95,000 in legal fees.
About 10 minutes after Hand sent his email to the board, county records show Bailey forwarded the email to her husband, Prince William NAACP President Rev. Cozy Bailey, who then forwarded the email to Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham, at 12:42 p.m.
“For your situational awareness. More malice in the subject line than in the rant contained in the body of the email, but we take all communicated threats seriously,” Cozy Bailey said in his email to Newsham.
A day later, a police officer visited Hand at his home in Dumfries to ask him about the email, according to an interdepartmental email obtained by the Prince William Times. In the email, the officer said he told Hand he had not done anything illegal, but “wanted to provide any guidance on the law if desired.”
The officer added that during their conversation, “Hand ... conceded he understood he used ‘poor wording’ in the subject line of his email” and “insisted the [title of the email] was referring to citizens being a government target and not ‘targeting the government.’”
Police ultimately determined the intent of the email was “not to threaten or harass,” Newsham said in an Aug. 5 email to County Executive Chris Martino, which was also obtained by the Prince William Times.
Newsham wrote that police followed up on the email because “it is our law enforcement responsibility to follow up when residents of the county believe they are the victim of online threats or harassment.”
“This would be similar to any concern of a possible criminal act sent via correspondence to someone, regardless of who they are, that is brought to our attention,” police spokeswoman Renee Carr further explained in an Aug. 24 email.
The email correspondence between Newsham and Martino, as well as internal police department emails explaining why police questioned Hand, were shared with Lawson and Candland on Aug. 6, according to county documents.
Hand said in an interview on Tuesday evening that he did not know what to make of the police department’s visit to his house on Wednesday, Aug. 4. But, he said, “I had complete confidence I did not say anything threatening” and “had not crossed a line.”
Hand is a member of the local gun-rights advocacy group “Prince William County 2A.” He has spoken frequently to the board of county supervisors during public comment time about gun rights issues and other local matters.
In an Monday, Aug. 23 press release and letter to Wheeler, the three Republican supervisors called on Newsham to “provide a full accounting” of why Hand was visited by a police officer on Aug. 3. They also asked Wheeler to schedule an appearance from Newsham during the board’s next meeting, set for Tuesday, Sept. 7.
“I’ve been flooded with calls from citizens who are concerned that the police were sent to this individual’s house to intimidate and silence his criticism of certain members of the board of county supervisors,” Vega said in the Aug. 23 press release. “We must receive a full accounting of who gave the order to visit this individual and why.”
“We cannot have a police force that is utilized as a political weapon for certain board members,” Lawson said in an interview with Prince William Times on Aug. 24.
Wheeler said in a Tuesday, Aug. 24 email that Newsham is already on the agenda for the Sept. 7 meeting to discuss the department’s 2020 annual crime report and will be available to discuss “matters of public concern” during the meeting. Wheeler offered no other comment on the matter.
Supervisor Andrea Bailey said Tuesday that neither she nor her office “asked the police department to investigate Mr. Hand.” She added, however, that “safety is key for all citizens, including me and my family, as I serve in public office.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
