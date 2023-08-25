To the relief of several Democratic activists in attendance, the now Republican-controlled Prince William Electoral Board voted Thursday to maintain early voting on two Saturdays and one Sunday during the 45-day period leading up to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
The three-member board unanimously adopted the early voting calendar, which offers voters three weekend days to cast their ballots: Sunday Oct. 22, and Saturdays Oct. 28 and Nov. 4.
Extended early voting, including Sunday voting, was among the election reforms Virginia lawmakers adopted when Democrats controlled all three branches of state government. Beginning in 2021, Virginia has required no-excuse, in-person absentee voting starting 45 days before the election and on the two Saturdays immediately preceding Election Day. The code says that general registrars or electoral boards “may” also offer voting on Sundays.
Sunday voting is especially popular among members of African American churches, several of which offer “souls to the polls” events in which groups of parishioners travel to polling places after church together on the Sunday early polling places are open.
In some counties in Virginia, electoral boards that recently switched to Republican control have opted to discontinue Sunday voting, citing the strain it places on local election offices. In Virginia, electoral boards’ partisan lean matches that of the sitting governor.
During the last two general elections in 2021 and 2022, Prince William County offered one day of Sunday voting. In 2021, around 1,000 voters cast ballots during the Sunday early voting sites were open. In 2022, the Sunday turnout was 838 voters, according to Natalia Taylor, deputy director of voter services at the Prince William Office of Elections.
At the Thursday, Aug. 24 meeting, the sole Democrat on the electoral board, Keith Scarborough, who serves as chair, implored the board to continue to offer early voting on one Sunday.
“I want to continue Sunday voting at least one Sunday,” Scarborough said. “We’ve done that every election … since the code authorized it.”
General Registrar Eric Olsen told the board that Sunday, Oct. 22 would be the “staff’s preference” due to workload during the lead up to Election Day. “It at least gives a break day during a pretty long slog.”
The board’s Vice Chair Mark Dillon, a Republican, made the motion to approve the early voting calendar including Sunday Oct. 22, stating, “Let’s continue doing what we have been doing.” The motion was approved unanimously and without further discussion.
Olsen said in an interview after the meeting that the weekend days during early voting tend to have higher than average turnout, especially as Election Day nears.
The board entertained citizen comment time at the end of the meeting during which eight residents thanked the board for continuing Sunday voting. Multiple speakers pointed out that weekend voting is especially important to working families, commuters and college students who return home to vote. No speakers lodged complaints about the measure.
Aaron Mukerjee, Voter Protection Director for the Democratic Party of Virginia, commended the board for “preserving Sunday voting and ensuring that the citizens of Prince William County, regardless of race and socio-economic class are able to vote easily.”
“As you know, Sunday voting allows historically disenfranchised voters to greater access to the ballot box, ensuring that the greatest number of Virginians have their voices heard,” Mukerjee said.
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.