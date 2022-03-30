Prince William County’s newest privately operated swimming school – Goldfish Swim School – is offering swimming lessons and water safety instruction for children ages 4 months to 12 years in Lake Ridge.
Goldfish Swim School, located at 12479 Dillingham Square, is the sixth Goldfish Swim School to open in Virginia. The school uses a proprietary curriculum, The “Science of SwimPlay”®, which helps “to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment,” according to a news release.
“We’re bringing the golden experience of Goldfish Swim School to families across Lake Ridge,” Goldfish Swim School General Manager Mike Khalil said in the news release. “Our team of swim instructors are hard at work teaching kids the life-saving skill of swimming and celebrating all their achievements along the way.”
Goldfish Swim School is known for its fun, safe and tropical environment that features a “shiver-free” 90-degree pool, surfboard benches, changing cabanas and small class sizes.
“Skilled and certified instructors use integrity, compassion and trust to help children master the skills they need to be safer and confident in the water,” the release said. “The swim school offers perpetual lessons so that children can progress through the levels at their own pace as an individual, rather than as a group. Swimmers are celebrated as they learn new skills.”
Drowning remains the No. 1 cause of unintentional injury-related death among children ages 1 to 4, taking the lives of three children in the United States every day. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends children begin swim lessons at age 1 to decrease risk of childhood drowning.
“Goldfish Swim School is committed to making a positive difference to help lower these staggering statistics,” the release said.
Goldfish Swim School Lake Ridge offers flexible scheduling and free make-up lessons for busy families. Interested families can register for classes online. For more information, visit www.goldfishswimschool.com/lake-ridge or call (571) 341-7181.
