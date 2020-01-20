Lace up your sneakers and come inspire girls in grades three to eight to be strong, confident and healthy.
Volunteers do not need to be runners to coach. They just need to serve as role models by showing up prepared and on time, listening attentively and demonstrating a positive attitude. Volunteers will need to commit to two to three hours per week for a 10-week session with additional time for training and the 5K race. The season starts Monday, March 2. Please visit www.gotrnova.org to learn more.
BEACON Adult Literacy is recruiting volunteers to become instructors in the Manassas area for its ESOL programs. No second language or teaching experience is needed, as they will provide all the training needed to be successful. Volunteers teach for two hours in either morning or evening classes. Call 571-428-2507 to learn more.
Habitat for Humanity is having its first volunteer day on Thursday, Jan. 23, to renovate a home in Manassas. These build days are great team-building projects for faith groups, community organizations, corporate volunteers and individuals. No experience is necessary. All skill levels from willing learner to professional builder are welcome. Sign up on the website at www.habiatpwc.org.
The Joe 15 Team is having its annual blood drive in memory of Joe Page on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manassas Church of the Brethren. Please sign up at www.redcrossblood.org (search for keyword: The Joe 15 Team).
The Kennedy Center invites volunteers age 40 and under to its second annual Carrying the Torch Forward Service Day. Please email Jessica at volunteers@kennedy-center.org to learn more.
Novant Health UVA Health System needs volunteers at its three gifts shops. Register online at www.novanthealthuva.org/giving/volunteering/novant-health-auxiliary.aspx or call 703-369-8173 to learn more.
The Warrior Retreat needs volunteers to assist with snow removal this winter. Email Sarah at sarah.ford@willingwarriors.org to learn more.
Keep Prince William Beautiful invites county residents to adopt spots near their homes and businesses. It’s a great way to spruce up the neighborhood. Email Laura at ltalbert@kpwb.org to learn more.
The Alzheimer’s Association is looking for support group facilitators to help participants develop coping skills, share valuable info, give caregiving tips and more. Preferred skills include experience in professional health care and in working with people affected by Alzheimer’s. Volunteers should also be able to provide compassion and good listening skills. Call Ben at 703-766-9007 to learn more.
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans and their spouses to doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost. Call Jan at 571-292-5307 to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.