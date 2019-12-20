A 15-year-old girl has been charged with attempting to rob a gas station with a stun gun, Prince William County police said.
Officers were called to the Exxon service station at 12700 Minnieville Road at 1:32 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, to investigate an attempted robbery.
A store employee reported to police that two women, later identified as teen girls, entered the store and approached the employee, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
During the encounter, one of the suspects, a 15-year-old girl, demanded money after brandishing a stun gun.
The employee refused and threw merchandise at the suspect, Carr said in the news release.
The suspect ran to the rear of the store, while the other suspect fled the scene, Carr said.
The employee detained the teen, who was then detained by police when they arrived.
The suspect, identified as 15-year-old Manassas girl, was arrested and charged with attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault and battery.
Detectives obtained warrants charging the second suspect, also a 15-year-old Manassas girl, with attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Police have not yet located the second suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.