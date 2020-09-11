Your library card is your first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Now more than ever, as our schools rely on virtual education, our libraries can offer additional resources to help.
There is nothing more empowering than signing up for your own library card. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams and passions.
If you don’t already have a library card, and you’re not yet comfortable visiting the library, Prince William County and Manassas City residents can access all of the library's digital services without visiting a library branch by signing up for a Digital Library Card.
The Digital Library Cards expires in two years. To sign up, visit www.pwcgov.org/library and select "Sign Up for Your Library Card Today" to register for a Digital Library card.
So, what can your library card do for you?
Books, books, books! Movies, movies, movies! Our full-service libraries are currently open by appointment to check out physical materials, including books and movies. We’ve recently changed the checkout period for DVDs. Instead of just one week, you can now enjoy DVDs for three weeks, the same duration as checking out a book.
If you’d prefer to stay home, you can still access e-books, audiobooks, movies, tv shows and more through services like hoopla Digital and Libby, by OverDrive. To better meet the community’s needs during COVID-19, we’ve increased hoopla Digital checkouts to 12 per month, and patrons can place a hold on up to 15 titles in Libby, by OverDrive.
Computers, Wi-Fi
Use a library computer, or just our free Wi-Fi. If you need a computer to do homework, a job search, or just to relax out a bit by looking at cat memes, you can schedule a one-hour appointment to use a computer at our full-service libraries. If you have your own computer, but need a quiet space to focus or style, you can also book an hour to visit the library. Schedule your computer session or visit at www.pwcgov.org/library.
Mobile hotspots
If you’d like to bring the internet to your home, our full-service libraries are providing mobile hotspots for three-week loan periods. The hotspots are provided on a first come, first served basis and may only be checked out by patrons 18 years of age or older. An ID, plus a library card, is required to check out a mobile hotspot.
Digital Library
The PWPL Digital Library provides free access to thousands of online and digital resources including homework help, e-books, audiobooks, newspapers, and premium websites. Search by Subject or choose the option to organize the resources by: Read, List, Watch, or Learn.
Libraries offer everything from early literacy programs to virtual homework help and GED classes, helping transform lives and communities through education. At PWPL, you'll find a wide variety of educational resources and activities, including educational and entertaining virtual programs and more than 25 digital library sites specifically designed for kids, homework help, and test prep.
"Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children," said Deborah L. Wright, director of Prince William Public Libraries. "We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds. While we continue enhancing our online presence in response to COVID-19, we remain diligent that our resources and tools provide value to the greater Prince William community."
To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library's resources and programs, please visit pwcgov.org/library.
Rachel Johnson is the communications division chief for Prince William Public Libraries
