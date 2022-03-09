Irish pride will again be on display this Saturday, March 12, during the 22nd Annual Greater Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
“This annual celebration of Irish history and heritage provides families with an opportunity to see pipe bands, Irish dancers, Irish organizations, veterans and patriotic groups, and then take advantage of food and shopping activities in Manassas,” said Mike Riley, master of ceremonies for the parade.
After being cancelled in 2020 because of Covid concerns, organizers delayed the parade and held a “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade” on Sept. 18, 2021.
At least 56 entries have signed up for this year’s parade. However, the committee is still receiving requests from several Ancient Order of Hibernians Divisions and others wanting to participate since the Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled this year.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians is America’s oldest Irish Catholic Fraternal Organization.
Alexandria’s parade was canceled due to permit issues over COVID restrictions. Instead, Alexandria will host a “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day Parade” on Sept. 17.
“So, we are a trend-setter,” Riley said.
Among the entries in this weekend’s parade are: Northern Virginia Firefighters Emerald Society Pipe Band; state and local Area Ancient Order of Hibernians Divisions with kilts and Irish flags; Washington, D.C. Rose of Tralee; Boyle School of Dance; Washington Scottish Pipe Band/St. Andrew's Society Pipes and Drums; the "Irish Brigade," 28th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, Company B; NOVA Roller Derby League; City of Winchester Pipes and Drums; Kristin Butke Irish Dance; Flying Circus Airshow; Phoenix Irish Dance Academy; Girl and Boy Scout troops; Potomac Valley Irish Wolfhound Club; City of Alexandria Pipes and Drums; and “St. Patrick.”
The parade steps off at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Prescott Avenue and Quarry Road, follows Prescott Avenue onto Center Street and continues down Center Street to West Street, where the reviewing stand is located. If you go, dress warmly. The forecast calls for a wintery mix of rain and snow with a high of 49 degrees.
In addition to the Irish-themed participants, the parade will include belly dancers, the Quantico Marine Corps Base Band, jeeps, motorcycles and car show enthusiasts, public service organizations and some local distilleries.
Joe Martin is the grand marshal. Martin, a Manassas native, was one of the founders of the Manassas St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and has been a volunteer for the Manassas Christmas Parade for more than 40 years.
“Listening and witnessing pipe bands is always a special occasion,” Riley said. “With the lifting of COVID restrictions, this celebration will provide families an opportunity to share some culture and fun together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.