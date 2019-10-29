Former Virginia governor Gerald L. Baliles, who served at the helm of state government from 1986 to 1990, died Thursday at his home in Charlottesville. He was 79.
Gov. Ralph Northam (D) announced Baliles' passing in a statement Thursday morning. Northam said Baliles “fought for rural Virginians, promoted civil discourse, and was the epitome of a true public servant.”
Baliles had been battling kidney cancer for years, according to news reports.
Northam said he was “deeply sorry” to hear that Baliles had died and highlighted some of his many accomplishments as the commonwealth’s 65th governor.
“He understood and valued the role government can play in improving citizens’ lives. He transformed Virginia’s transportation infrastructure, signed Virginia into the Chesapeake Bay agreement under which we still operate today and focused on expanding access to higher education, among many other accomplishments,” Northam said.
Baliles, a Democrat, was a state delegate and an attorney general before being elected governor in 1985. His lieutenant governor was Douglas Wilder, who would succeed Baliles in the governor’s mansion to become the nation’s first African-American governor.
Northam said Virginia flags will be lowered to half-staff for the next 30 days in honor of the former governor.
“While his accomplishments in office were, and remain, impressive, I will miss him for the kind ear and the sound advice he was always willing to give to me,” Northam’s statement added. “Pam and I send our deepest sympathies to his wife, children, and loved ones.”
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner issued a statement calling Baliles a “good friend” and saying his achievements while in office continue to affect everyday Virginians.
“In his four years as governor, Gerald Baliles was a steady hand steering the commonwealth, making important investments in transportation that Virginians are still benefiting from today,” Warner’s statement said.
“I join all Virginians in celebrating his service to the commonwealth. We will miss him.”
(1) comment
Is Warner a KLAN member too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.