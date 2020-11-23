As cases of COVID-19 cases climb in the region, particularly among aging adults, George Mason University College of Health and Human Services is offering training to help staff in local nursing homes stop the spread of the virus.
The college has joined the National Nursing Home COVID-19 Action Network that helps train local nursing homes on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among residents, staff, and visitors as well as how to fight social isolation for residents and family members.
The program aims to help keep the virus from entering nursing homes, to find out early if residents and staff have been infected and to prevent the spread of the virus to staff, residents, and visitors, according to a news release.
Nursing homes that participate in the 16-week training will receive $6,000 in compensation for staff time.
Dr. Emily Ihara, chair of the Department of Social Work at George Mason, said all nursing home staff are encouraged to participate in the training, not just administrators.
“The idea is to connect nursing homes together. The ideal model is really to send different kinds of staff to the meetings. So not just the leadership, but also the people who are on the ground working with folks,” Ihara said. “There are a lot of people who make the nursing home function. So, it's really important for everyone to be able to talk about what they're seeing and hear about what other places are doing to help stop the spread of the virus.”
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more than 60,000 nursing home residents and staff, more than one-quarter of the nation’s known COVID-19 deaths. Nursing home residents are especially vulnerable due to their age, their health and their communal living arrangements.
The program connects nursing home staff with experts in a virtual learning community to ensure they have the most up-to-date best practices and the guidance to implement them. It also allows them to learn from the experience of their peers facing the same challenges.
The college began the first of 16 interactive COVID-19 sessions last week with staff from more than 20 Virginia nursing homes. But there is room for up to 35 nursing homes to participate, and the college is actively recruiting more participants.
Nursing homes interested in enrolling in the program can find more information here, or fill out this form to enroll.
