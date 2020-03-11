The Virginia General Assembly has approved two new Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judges for Prince William County and the Cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, including the county’s first ever Latino judge, Carlos Flores Laboy.
The Virginia state Senate elected Flores Laboy and Jacqueline W. Lucas last week during the final days of the 2020 General Assembly session.
The two new judges will replace retiring Prince William County Judges Janice Willington and George DePolo. Willington holds the distinction of being the county’s first female judge and first African American judge. She began serving on the bench in 1990.
Flores Laboy will begin his term on June 1. Lucas will begin her term on July 1.
Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judges serve six-year terms. The county’s Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court hears all matters involving juveniles such as criminal or traffic charges.
Flores Laboy currently serves as a substitute district court judge in the county, a position he’s held since March 2019. Prior to serving in that role, Flores Laboy was an attorney for Old Town Advocates in Manassas where he represented English- and Spanish-speaking juveniles in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts.
Lucas has worked for the Prince William County Attorney's Office since 2003, providing legal advice to the Prince William County Department of Social Services in matters regarding child abuse and neglect, foster care, termination of parental rights and child status offenses.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-36th, who represents parts of Prince William County, said Flores Laboy and Lucas were selected out of five total applicants for the positions. Hsaid it was the most difficult judicial selection he’s been a part of since he began serving in the Senate in 2016 because of the quality of the candidates.
“It’s important that we have a bench that reflects our community,” Surovell said.
