Gas line rupture closes roads, intersection in Dumfries

Columbia Gas line break in Dumfries

Crews respond to the intersection of Graham Park and Old Triangle roads Monday, Dec. 20 to repair a rupture in a nearby gas line.

 by John Calhoun

A stretch of Graham Park Road as well as three other roadways were closed Monday morning due to a rupture in a Columbia Gas line that occurred during utility work near the intersection of Graham Park and Old Triangle Roads in Dumfries.

Prince William County fire crews were dispatched to the incident at about 10:09 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20. By about 12:50 p.m., fire crews remained on the scene as Columbia Gas personnel worked to repair a 4-inch gas line near the roadway, according to Prince William County Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky.

There were no reported injuries and no evacuations of nearby homes.

The gas line was ruptured by a construction contractor doing utility work in the area. Roads initially shut down included Cabin Road, Sedgewick Place and Williamstown Road, Smolsky said.

