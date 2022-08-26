An electrical fire that began in the garage of a mid-county home has displaced two adult residents, according to Prince William County's Fire and Rescue Department.
Fire crews were called to the home, located in the 8000 block of Erika Drive, at 7:39 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, after neighbors reported the blaze.
The residents were not home when the home caught fire, and there were no injuries, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke showing from the attached garage. The garage sustained significant damage, while the home sustained smoke damage, Smolsky said in a news release.
The fire marshal determined the fire was caused by wiring supplying lights in the attic space above the garage and declared the home unsafe to occupy, the release said.
