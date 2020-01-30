A 16-year-old Gar-Field High School student was arrested Wednesday after he was found to be in possession of a knife and suspected controlled substances on school grounds, according to police.
A school resource officer at Gar-Field High, located at 14000 Smoketown Road in Woodbridge, was notified Thursday, Jan. 29, about a student who was found to be carrying a knife, suspected marijuana and another unidentified suspected drug while meeting with his probation officer on school property, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
The student did not brandish the weapon nor make any threats to anyone at the school, Carr said in a news release.
The SRO took possession of the items, and the student was taken into custody without incident. The student, who is not being identified because he is a juvenile, was arrested and charged with possession of weapon on school grounds, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance in connection with the incident.
He is being held at the Prince William County juvenile detention center, the release said.
(1) comment
This is why we need police k9 trained to do random searches of offices, rooms and lockers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.