Prince William County’s next large data center complex could displace the Hillwood Camping Park, a recreational vehicle and camping trailer park tucked behind U.S. 29 in Gainesville that has long provided a lower-cost housing option for long-stay visitors and workers.
An application to rezone the park’s nearly 82 acres was filed with the county late last year and is moving through the process. The site is under contract to sell to Chuck Kuhn, founder of JK Moving Services and a developer of several data center properties in Loudoun and Prince William counties. His company filed the rezoning application.
The application seeks to shift the area’s zoning from agricultural and general business to light industrial to accommodate the construction of nearly 1.8 million square feet of data centers.
The applicant also wants to add the property to the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, as doing so would let it avoid the special-use permit process, which would subject the project to more intensive review. Enlarging the data center zone is usually done through a board of supervisors-initiated zoning text amendment.
That initiation was scheduled by planners for consideration by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday, June 6. But Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, whose district contains the property, says she was not briefed on the matter and was taken by surprise by the scheduling.
“I requested the issue be removed from schedule indefinitely, so staff can further study all the surrounding complications and concerns,” she wrote in an email. “Frankly, it should have never been scheduled.”
‘The camping park will be torn down’
The campground has long been favored by workers who need a place to stay while employed in the area. The park’s website said it had space for 140 campers; it accepts all sizes of RVs, but tents are not allowed. Fees for electricity and water hookups are between $900 and about $1,000 a month, according to the park’s website.
The camping park’s manager, who declined to give her name, said the facility had been full for 10 years. She said its residents, most of whom live in parked trailers, include Pentagon and other military employees, construction workers and even traveling nurses. She said residents had been told the park had been sold and that they would be given 60 days’ notice to move. That word is expected to come later in the summer or in the fall, she said.
The owners told her the park was going to cease being a campground and “was probably going to be a data center,” she said. “It is not going to be a camping park. The camping park will be torn down.”
Concerns about the data center plans
According to the rezoning application, the 81.9-acre property spans 13 parcels owned by various individuals, LLCs and trusts, all related to the Gardner family of Gainesville. On LinkedIn, Carl Gardner is listed as president of Hillwood Camping Park. The contract purchaser of the property and rezoning applicant is Delaware Land LLC, whose principal is listed in other legal documents as Kuhn.
The site is located just west of the intersection of U.S. 29 and U.S. 55 in Gainesville and behind the McDonald’s and CVS pharmacy. The main road that runs through the camping site is called Gardner Manor Place; it is accessed from McGraws Corner Drive, off Lee Highway. A railroad track runs along the rear and side of the property.
Across the tracks is Village Place Technology Park, a 1.2-million-square-foot data center campus now under construction. And adjacent to that is the Gainesville Business Park, a four-building light industrial facility purchased earlier this year for $57 million by JK Land Holdings, which is owned by Kuhn. That property is at the intersection of John Marshall Highway (U.S. 55) and U.S. 29.
According to the rezoning documents, Delaware Land wants to build up to 1,787,266 square feet of data center space on the acreage. It is asking to raise the height limits in the light industrial zone to allow for structures up to 80 feet high, which would allow for three-story data center buildings.
Plats submitted with the application do not show where the buildings would be built. However, if the developer were to build 1.7 million square feet of data space in three-story buildings, that would call for a footprint of 600,000 square feet, likely in several buildings. For that density, Delaware Land is asking to increase the permissible ratio of floor space to land area to 1.0 in floor-area ratio or FAR. (The currently permitted FAR in light industrial zones is half that density.)
When rezoning requests are received by the county, they are sent out to agencies and offices for comment. In this case, Prince William County planners sought comment from 15 such agencies, and about half raised substantial questions or asked for changes.
There were no showstoppers, but the county historical commission recommended phase I and possibly phase II and III archeological studies on the land, which is about 2.5 miles from the Manassas battlefield. Phase I studies seek to identify historic sites. Phase II work involves more intensive surveying and testing. Phase III involves excavation and artifact recovery. Artifacts recovered would be donated to the county.
Meanwhile, in a May 15 letter, county principal planner Christopher Perez noted that the requested light industrial zoning would not allow uses slated for the properties in the recently approved comprehensive plan, which include mixed-use offices and high-density residential neighborhoods. He did not propose a solution, however.
Perez also noted that Delaware Land wants to rezone public roads that bisect its property to make them developable but pointed out that these roads are owned by the county or by VDOT. This, too, was scheduled to be discussed on June 6.
He also said the comprehensive plan asks that development plans include the siting of buildings, which are not seen on the plans.
Perez was also concerned that the developer would build high-density data centers
, and then subdivide portions of land not built upon and put other industrial buildings on them.
“This seems problematic,” he wrote. He wrote that the proposed electric substation is too close to nearby residential housing. And he asked for more buffering and screening to hide the data center buildings.
Regarding noise, Perez asked for a proffer from the developer stating that it will conform to county noise limits, which are 55 decibels at night and 60 during the day. He also requested a sound study that would cite mitigation measures that will be put in place before an occupancy permit is issued.
He asked that the developer add the height of mechanical cooling equipment, which is seen on many data center roofs, to the height of the buildings – for which a height increase is already being requested. The equipment could add 20 to 30 feet to the buildings, he noted. “If these items are not included in building maximums, then the true heights of the buildings are unknown,” he wrote.
The county’s Assistant Chief of Watershed Management Benjamin Eib noted deficiencies in buffering with trees and shrubs as well as encroachments into riparian protection areas, which are not permitted. The environmental staff recommended a survey for suitable habitat for the wood turtle.
“If suitable habitat is determined to occur onsite, then staff recommends the applicant set aside that habitat as conservation area,” he wrote.
Delaware Land LLC has 45 days from May 15 to file a second submission addressing all of these and more questions and suggestions.
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
