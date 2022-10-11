No one was injured, but a warehouse in Gainesville was damaged in a two-alarm fire Monday night that fire officials say originated near a refrigerator in an area of the building occupied by Virginia Flooring Supply.
Firefighters were called to the 8600 block of Virginia Meadows Drive in Gainesville at 11:09 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, to respond to an activated fire alarm. Arriving crews requested a second alarm due to the smoky conditions and the size of the building, said Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
Firefighters located the fire inside the warehouse and extinguished it. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire and suffered “moderate” damage. The fire marshal’s office has declared the building unsafe to occupy, Smolsky said in a news release.
The Prince William County Fire Department credited the building’s fire alarm and sprinkler systems for alerting officials quickly and minimizing the damage.
“Had the structure not been equipped with these systems the loss would have been more substantial and the risk to firefighters would have been greater,” Smolsky said in the release. “Business and homeowners are reminded to make sure your fire protection systems are properly maintained and tested as required.”
