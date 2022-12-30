Gainesville voters who want to take part in a special election to fill their district's vacant seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors need to act fast: the Prince William County GOP Committee will hold a "mass meeting" this coming Monday, Jan. 2 to pick its nominee for the Feb. 21 special election.
Two weeks later, on Tuesday, Jan. 17, early voting will begin at the Prince William County Office of Elections at 9250 Lee Avenue in Manassas ahead of the Feb. 21 contest.
Those were the dates local officials set this week for the race to fill Gainesville supervisor's seat left vacant last month when former supervisor Pete Candland resigned over conflict-of-interest issues related to his personal investment in the controversial “Prince William Digital Gateway” data center development proposed on land adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Candland and his wife, Robyn, signed a contract in October 2021 to sell their home and 5.7 acres in Gainesville to a data center developer if the digital gateway rezoning is approved by the board of supervisors.
During an emergency meeting on Thursday, Dec. 29, the Prince William County Electoral Board set the date for early voting to begin on Jan. 17 based on the Feb. 21 special election date, which was set on Tuesday, Dec. 27, by the Prince William County Circuit Court, according to Prince William County Director of Elections Eric Olsen.
Meanwhile, the Gainesville District Republican Committee moved its "mass meeting" nominating contest up two days -- from Wednesday, Jan. 4 to Monday, Jan. 2 -- to comply with the timeline set by the circuit court.
According to state law, the political parties have just five days to pick their nominees after the court issues a writ for a special election.
Three Republican candidates have thrown their hats into the ring for their party's nomination: Alyson Satterwhite, Bob Weir and Ray Mizener.
All three are likely familiar names to Gainesville District voters. Satterwhite served as the Gainesville District representative on the Prince William County School Board from 2012 to 2019, while Weir has served five terms on the Haymarket Town Council and Haymarket Planning Commission. Mizener unsuccessfully challenged Candland for the Republican nomination to run for supervisor in 2019.
The Jan. 2 nomination meeting is open to all registered voters in the Gainesville District who agree to support the Republican nominee in the Feb. 21 special election. The meeting will be held at the Park Valley Church, 4500 Waverly Drive in Haymarket. Registration begins at 5 p.m., and the meeting at 7 p.m.
Voters can pre-register at http://www.pwcgop.gop up until 5 p.m. today, Friday, Dec. 30. Voters can also register at the meeting by presenting legal ID, according to Prince William County GOP Committee Chairman Denny Daugherty.
Only one Democratic candidate – political newcomer Karensa Sumers – has so far announced an intent to run for the seat, meaning the local Democratic committee likely will not hold a nominating contest, according to Tonya James, chair of the Prince William County Democrats.
Early voting
Starting early voting for the Feb. 21 special election on Jan. 17 will “ensure [the office of elections] we have time to get the ballot approved, set up the election, test election equipment, etc.,” Olsen said in a Thursday, Dec. 29 email.
In Virginia, early voting generally begins 45 days before an election. But if the timing of a special election does not allow for the full 45 days, early voting must begin “as soon as possible,” according to state elections law.
While all of the Gainesville District’s regular polling locations will be open for voting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, early voting will take place only at the Prince William Office of Elections. That’s because the county’s ordinance does not specify the use of any satellite voting locations for special elections, Olsen said.
“This is a matter we will work to address with the board of county supervisors next year,” he wrote.
In an effort to add more time for residents to vote, the electoral board has added extra weekend voting days ahead of the Feb. 21 Election Day.
The office of elections will be open for Gainesville District voters from Tuesday, Jan. 17 through Saturday, Feb. 18, including on four weekend days: Saturday, Feb. 4; Saturday, Feb. 11; Sunday, Feb. 12; and Saturday, Feb. 18. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 to 5 p.m. on weekends, Olsen said.
More than 2,000 permanent absentee, military and overseas voters in the Gainesville District will receive ballots by mail. Those who have not yet signed up for an absentee ballot will have until Friday, Feb. 10 to apply for a mail ballot for the special election, Olsen said.
“Given uncertain weather conditions during a winter election, voting early (either in person or by mail) can be a great way to plan ahead,” Olsen added in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.