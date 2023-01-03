This map highlights the growing footprint of data centers in Prince William County as the board of supervisors weighs a controversial proposal to create the 2,100-acre Prince William Digital Gateway. The corridor, adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park and in the protected rural crescent, could make the county the largest data center hub in the United States, surpassing Loudoun County. The board is scheduled to vote Nov. 1 on a comprehensive plan amendment that would allow the digital gateway to move forward.