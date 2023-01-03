PWT Special Election Republican Party_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_1601.jpg

Haymarket Town Councilman Bob Weir speaks during the Prince William County Republican Committee's Jan. 2 mass meeting held at Park Valley Church. Weir won a three-way nominating contest held to select a GOP nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

 Doug Stroud
PWT Special Election Republican Party_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_1769.jpg

Bob Weir
PWT Special Election Republican Party_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_1662.jpg

A voter casts his ballot during the Prince William County Republican Committee's Jan. 2 mass meeting at Park Valley Church in Haymarket.
PWT Special Election Republican Party_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_1778.jpg

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, hands Weir a check for $1,000 in support of his effort to win the Gainesville District seat in the Feb. 21 special election. Lawson encouraged attendees to financially support the GOP candidate and promised to write a check to the winner of the mass meeting nominating contest.
PWT Special Election Republican Party_Doug Stroud Photography_S52_1648.jpg

A voter at the Jan. 2 GOP mass meeting gets help from a young girl to cast his ballot.
PWT Special Election Republican Party_Doug Stroud Photography_S51_3336.jpg

About 370 people turned out for the Prince William County Republican Committee's Jan. 2 mass meeting at Park Valley Church in Haymarket. 
