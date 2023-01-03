Haymarket Town Councilman Bob Weir came out on top of a three-way contest held to pick a Republican nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the Gainesville District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Weir, 59, won more than 50% of the 363 votes cast during the Monday, Jan. 2 “mass meeting” the Prince William County Republican Committee held at Park Valley Church in Haymarket to pick their candidate to replace former Gainesville District supervisor Peter Candland, a Republican who had held the local office for 11 years before he resigned on Dec. 16 over conflict-of-interest issues.
Weir will likely face political newcomer Kerensa Sumers in the Feb. 21 special election. She is the only announced Democratic candidate.
Prince William Republican Committee Chairman Denny Daugherty declined to disclose the vote breakdown, saying only that Weir exceeded the 186 votes needed to win a majority. Weir was declared the winner after only one round of voting.
Weir vied for the nomination alongside Ray Mizener, 47, who unsuccessfully challenged Candland for the Gainesville District seat in 2019, and Alyson Satterwhite, 56, who represented the Gainesville District on the Prince William County School Board from 2012 through 2019.
In October 2021, Candland and his wife Robyn signed a contract to sell their Gainesville home and 5.7 acres to data center developer Compass, one of two companies seeking to develop the controversial “Prince William Digital Gateway” data center corridor on about 2,139 rural acres along Pageland Lane and adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park.
The board of supervisors voted in November to approve an underlying comprehensive plan amendment paving the way for the new technology corridor, which could entail dozens of individual data center buildings, without the support of the three supervisors representing the western end of the county. Candland had to recuse himself because of his personal financial interest in the project, and Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Yesli Vega, R-Coles, voted against it.
Intense opposition to opening an area within the county’s “rural crescent” to new data center development drove many of the about 370 participants to the Jan. 2 mass meeting. Also unpopular among many in attendance was the board’s Dec. 14 vote to approve a comprehensive plan update that effectively eliminated the county’s 24-year-old “rural crescent” zoning rules.
Weir has been involved in the fight against data center expansion in the Gainesville District for nearly a decade. He was a key player in a four-year battle launched in 2014 against a high-powered transmission line needed to power an Amazon data center campus on John Marshall Highway outside Haymarket.
This map highlights the growing footprint of data centers in Prince William County as the board of supervisors weighs a controversial proposal to create the 2,100-acre Prince William Digital Gateway. The corridor, adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park and in the protected rural crescent, could make the county the largest data center hub in the United States, surpassing Loudoun County. The board is scheduled to vote Nov. 1 on a comprehensive plan amendment that would allow the digital gateway to move forward.
Weir worked with the nonprofit Coalition to Protect Prince William County and others to fight the Virginia State Corporation Commission’s siting of the new transmission lines through Haymarket and ultimately persuaded state lawmakers to carry a bill that required Dominion Energy to partially bury the power lines. The outcome was more expensive for Dominion Energy rate payers but saved some Haymarket area residents and businesses from having unsightly power towers running through their properties.
During the Jan. 2 mass meeting, Weir vowed to take what he and others called his “fearless” fighting spirt to the county board. He also promised that, if elected, he would “call out” his fellow supervisors on the dais if they fail to adhere to county ordinances and state laws during land-use votes.
In a speech after his win was announced, Weir specifically mentioned board Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, saying: “To borrow from a movie, Ann, I’m your worst nightmare.”
The comment was met with laughter, cheers and applause from the audience.
In an interview after the meeting, Weir said he believes the county board of supervisors, with support from the county’s legal staff, has sidestepped state laws with regard to land-use votes. As an example, Weir cited the board’s Dec. 14 approval of the “Pathway to 2040” comprehensive plan update, during which the supervisors disregarded some elements approved by the planning commission and included several changes made from the dais with neither input from the planning commission nor prior public debate.
“Sidestepping process, sidestepping procedure, not living up to the requirements of the state code -- that’s not going to work with me,” Weir said. “And if it means going after [Wheeler] or going after the county attorney to set it right, that’s what it’s going to be.”
“[They’re] going to play by the rules, [they’re] not going to run roughshod over this board with me on the job,” he added.
Weir has served five terms on the Haymarket Town Council and five terms on the town’s planning commission. After the vote, Weir said he would remain on the town council until after the Feb. 21 special election.
Over the years, Weir has been a frequent and sometimes harsh critic of the board of supervisors and was questioned by Prince William County police in 2015 about a blog post that a former county executive considered threatening because it included an internet meme of actor John Goodman pointing a gun.
No charges were filed in the case. At the time, Weir denied that he meant the blog post to be threatening and later edited the meme to block out the gun with yellow squiggly lines that he said were meant to depict “wet noodles.”
In a speech nominating Weir before the vote, Tadd Wilson, a Haymarket resident involved in the fight against the high-voltage power lines, said he was supporting Weir because of his 20 years of experience in land-use issues and also because he’s “a fighter.”
“There’s a lot of rumors about Bob. They’re all true. Bob is combative. He will know the issues better than [county] staff and better than the supervisors, and he will work across party lines when it makes sense,” Wilson said.
“…He’ll tell you exactly where he stands. He’s who we need,” Wilson added. “He can’t be intimidated. He can’t be out worked and he can’t be bought. Bob’s been fighting for us for years.”
Kathy Kulick, head of the HOA Roundtable, a coalition of homeowner associations that formed in opposition to the Prince William Digital Gateway, seconded Weir’s nomination, saying the Gainesville District is “in a crisis.”
“A lack of representation has left us vulnerable to the worst abuses of local government and has threatened the lawful quiet enjoyment of our residential communities and the safe operating environment of our schools -- to say nothing of the danger to our historic sites and our environmental resources,” Kulick said.
For his part, Weir acknowledged that his style is at times both “confrontational and combative,” but he said it’s not his only approach.
“Being confrontational and combative is one tool in your tool kit. Generally, it’s not a tool of first choice, but sometimes you have to use it,” Weir said in an interview after the vote. “There are a variety of tools in diplomacy: reaching out to people, trying to make your point to people. … There are many different types of personalities on that board, so there will have to be many different types of strategies.”
Although the board of supervisors currently has a 5-2 Democratic majority, the Gainesville District has not been represented by a Democratic supervisor in at least 20 years. The northwestern Prince William County magisterial district is a conservative pocket in a majority-minority county that has increasingly turned more Democratic since President Barack Obama won Prince William in 2008. In 2018, the county voted for Sen. Tim Kaine (D) over former board of supervisors chair Corey Stewart (R) by more than 30 points.
In more recent elections, President Joe Biden won the county in 2020, and former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe won the county in 2021. In 2022, Prince William County’s support for Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, pulled her to victory over Vega, who lost Prince William, her home county, by more than 36 points.
Some prominent Democrats who live in the Gainesville District have been involved in the fight against the Prince William Digital Gateway. But there did not appear to be many Democratic activists among the crowd at the mass meeting, which was mostly older and almost exclusively white.
Marilyn Karp, a prominent Gainesville Democrat who has been involved in an effort to recall Wheeler from office over Wheeler's financial investments in data center companies, attended the mass meeting and estimated that at least 20 other Democrats did as well. Karp said she voted for Weir.
“Bob Weir knows what he’s doing, and he will hit the ground running, just like he said, and we need somebody very, very tough to deal with these people,” Karp said of the Democratic majority on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, many of whom she campaigned for in 2019.
Karp said she had no issue with signing the Republican committee’s “statement of intent,” a pledge that mass meeting voters will support the GOP nominee in the Feb. 21 special election, or the “renunciation statement” required of mass meeting participants who had voted in a Democratic primary in the last five years. The latter asked voters to renounce their affiliation with the Democratic Party.
“This was an easy decision because this was not about politics. This is about having elected officials do what the people of the county want them to do, to do what they promised people they would do, not to lie to us,” Karp said. “… [T]he fact that the words climate crisis do not appear in the 2040 comprehensive plan is absolutely frightening. We are really in danger with these people.”
Bill Wright, a prominent Democrat and a resident of Heritage Hunt who is also involved in the opposition to the digital gateway as well as the recall effort, attended the mass meeting but said he decided not to vote because of the required statements. Still, he said he hoped Weir would win the GOP nomination.
Wright said he hoped some of the Democratic supervisors would face primary challenges in June ahead of the November election, when all eight seats on the county board will be up for grabs. So far, only Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, is facing a primary challenger.
“I want to be active in those campaigns as a Democrat,” Wright said.
Both Satterwhite and Mizener said they will support Weir in his campaign. Satterwhite, however, said she still plans to seek the Republican nomination in June to run for the Gainesville District supervisor’s seat in November.
Satterwhite said it was challenging to turn out her supporters on Jan. 2, given the proximity to the holidays. By state law, the mass meeting had to be held within five days of Dec. 27, which was the date the Prince William County Circuit Court issued a writ for the Feb. 21 special election.
“We were asking people to give up the last day of their winter break, their Christmas break, to come here. People came back from vacations early, they sacrificed, they changed their plans to be here, and we all appreciated it because we fought so hard for this district this whole year,” Satterwhite said in an interview after the vote. “Now the focus is on getting Bob elected and getting representation back for the Gainesville District.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.