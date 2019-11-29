Just in time for Black Friday and the holiday shopping season, a group of local preschoolers has weighed in with their picks for the top toys this year.
Preschoolers at The Goddard School in Gainesville were recently given the chance to serve as toy testers and pick out their favorite educational toys, according to a news release from The Goddard School.
After much examination, the preschoolers announced their list of the Top 10 educational toys.
Here are their picks:
- Crinkle Monkey
- Oibo Set of 3 Primary Colors blocks
- Playmonster Orangutwang
- Mattel Linkimals Smooth Moves Sloth
- Melissa & Doug Take-Along Town
- VTech Latches & Doors Busy Board
- LeapFrog Leapbuilders ABC Smart House
- LeapFrog Smart Sizzlin’ BBQ Grill
- LeapFrog Learn & Groove Dancing Panda
- Quercetti Peg Brite
And the best toy of them all? That would be the Melissa & Doug Take-Along Town, according to the tiny toy testers.
The annual “Goddard School Preschooler-Approved Toy Test” took place this fall. The Gainesville preschoolers participated along with kids at 48 other Goddard Schools across the country, according to the news release.
“This initiative engaged children from infants to six years old to play with interactive toys while teachers observed and documented how the toys rated among the judging criteria: interactivity, skill development, creative inspiration and more,” according to the news release.
After playing, the children cast their votes for their favorite toys.
