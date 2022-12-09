Police are searching for a Gainesville mother who is wanted for felony homicide and other charges in connection with the June 23 death of her toddler son, which officials have determined was the result of a fentanyl overdose.
Officers were called to the Somerset Point Apartments, located in the 14700 block of Soapstone Drive in Gainesville, at 3:03 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, to investigate a report of an unconscious 20-month-old boy. The mother, identified as Tiffany Nicole Stokes, 37, reported that she and the child were co-sleeping when she awoke and found him unconscious. The child was transported to an area hospital where he died, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The child’s body was transported to the state medical examiner’s office in Manassas for further analysis and autopsy.
“At the time of the death, no suspicious or unusual circumstances were determined to have occurred,” Perok said in a news release.
In early August, investigators received preliminary findings indicating the child had a lethal amount of fentanyl in his blood, which caused his death, the release said.
During a subsequent police interview, Stokes was found in possession of a pill that was later determined to contain Oxycodone and acetaminophen, which she was not prescribed. The police investigation into the child’s death led investigators to believe the toddler ingested illicit fentanyl at some point between the evening of June 22 and the early morning of June 23, the release said.
The investigation further determined Stokes had access to and used unprescribed pills believed to be Percocet around the time of the victim’s death, the release said.
On Dec. 7, following a review of the final state medical examiner’s report, and upon consultation with the Office of Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Stokes. Attempts to have [Stokes] turn herself into police have been unsuccessful, the release said.
The charges come one day after the Prince William County Police Department warned Thursday of the circulation of counterfeit Percocet pills containing the deadly narcotic fentanyl.
The pills are believed to have been connected with the overdoses of three local teens since Dec. 3. One of the victims, a 17-year-old Manassas boy, died as a result of the overdose. The two others, who are 16 and 15, are expected to recover, police say.
Stokes, 37, of an unknown address, is described as a Black female who is 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Stokes is wanted for felony homicide, felony child neglect, and possession of a scheduled I or II narcotic in connection with her child’s death.
Anyone with information regarding Stokes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
