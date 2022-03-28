A Gainesville man was being held without bond Monday on driving under the influence and other charges after his vehicle collided with that of a Boyce, Virginia, couple on U.S. 17 in Fauquier County Thursday night, leaving one man dead and a woman with serious injuries, according to Virginia State Police.
Police and rescue crews were called to the scene of the crash, at U.S. 17, also known as Winchester Road, north of Delaplane, at 8:22 p.m. on Thursday, March 24.
Investigators determined that Kevin Hagan, 67, of Gainesville, was driving south in a 2014 Ford C-Max sedan when he entered the oncoming lanes in an attempt to pass another vehicle and collided head on with a 2006 Ford Taurus carrying Daniel Shomette, 57, and Marcella Shomette, 58, of Boyce, Va., in Clarke County.
Daniel Shomette died at the scene of the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Marcella Shomette was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey, a state police spokesman.
Hagan suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, Coffey said in a Monday news release.
Hagan has been charged with driving under the influence, aggravated involuntary manslaughter and improper passing in connection with the crash and was being held without bond Monday morning at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center, Coffey said in a news release.
The crash remains under investigation.
