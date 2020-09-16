A Gainesville man is being held without bond in connection with his arrest Friday on multiple counts of possession of child pornography, according to Prince William County police.
On Friday, Sept. 11, a Prince William County detective assigned to the Northern Virginia/DC Internet Crimes against Children Task Force concluded an investigation into the possession of child pornography that began on Oct. 3, 2019.
A search warrant was conducted on a residence in the 7600 block of Northington Court in Gainesville. During the police search of the property, multiple images of suspected child pornography were located, according to Officer Adam Beard, a spokesman with the Prince William County Police Department.
Asim Shehzad Khan, 43, of Gainesville, was arrested and charged with one count of possession of child pornography and nine counts of possession of child pornography: second or subsequent offense in connection with the investigation.
Khan was being held without bond at the Prince William Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center on Tuesday, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.