A 19-year-old Gainesville man was arrested Sunday after a Bristow woman told police a man exposed himself to her while she was walking along the wooded footpath in Bristow.
The victim, a 51-year-old woman, said she was walking along the path at the end of Hunting Cove Place at 10:06 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, when a man exposed himself to her while passing her on the path.
The victim turned around and saw the man expose himself again and make obscene gestures, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The man fled the area after the woman said she was contacting the police, Carr said in a news release.
Following a police investigation, Michael Francis Fernandez Jr., of Douglas Fir Loop, Gainesville, was arrested Sunday, Jan. 5, and charged with indecent exposure in connection with the incident.
His bond was not immediately available. He will appear in court Feb. 18, the release said.
