A Gainesville home daycare provider has been charged with felony child abuse in connection with a “significant leg injury” suffered by a baby in her care, according to Prince William County police.
The police investigation revealed the victim, a 6-month-old girl, suffered the injury on Monday, Dec. 2, while being cared for in the woman’s home, located off Somerset Crossing Drive in the 14600 block of Links Pond Circle, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The parents took the child to a local hospital for treatment once the injuries were observed, Carr said in a news release.
Following the investigation, Jessica Lynn Kahsen, 34, of Gainesville, was charged with felony child abuse in connection with the incident. Her court date is pending.
