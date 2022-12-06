Photo_News_data center protests continue_2.jpg

James Thomas, of Gainesville, speaks during a protest against rural area data centers -- including the Prince William Digital Gateway -- during a protest outside the James J. McCoart Administration Building Tuesday, Sept. 13.

 Photo by Jill Palermo
(1) comment

Gorhamg
Gorhamg

Anyone that knew about this buyout was given a 21% profit just for knowing so. Who on the board knew?

https://www.datacenterknowledge.com/qts/blackstone-s-10b-deal-buy-data-center-giant-qts-context

