Two adults were displaced Wednesday after their Gainesville-area home was damaged by a fire that ignited in the attached garage, according to fire officials.
Prince William County fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 8700 block of Comfort Court in Glenkirk Estates at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, for the blaze. They arrived to find the garage fully involved and threatening a nearby home, officials said in a Facebook post.
The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.
The home sustained “significant damage,” causing a county building official to post the property unsafe to occupy, the post said.
Two adult occupants were displaced, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the county fire marshal's office.
