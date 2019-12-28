Yusuf Ozgur, the 56-year-old father of two who was shot and killed the day after Christmas during an overnight armed robbery at a Manassas-area restaurant is being remembered as a “martyr” who was slain while working a side delivery job to provide for his family.
“In the Islamic faith, this type of person is considered a martyr and he will be given the highest place in paradise,” said Ahmet Bayraktar, director of religious and social services for the Diyanet Center of America in Lanham, Maryland. Services were held for Ozgur at noon Saturday, Dec. 28.
“We consider him a martyr because he was providing for his family,” Bayraktar said.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page for Ozgur’s wife and two children -- a 16-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son -- had raised more than $132,000 as of Saturday morning, far surpassing the expectations of Ozgur’s childhood friend who set up the site.
Organizer Harun K. of McLean, who asked that his last name not be published, said his father and Ozgur’s father were natives of rural Bolu, Turkey, and moved together to the U.S. in the 1970s. Harun said both men worked as chefs and settled their families in Northern Virginia.
Ozgur was in his teens when his family immigrated, Harun said. In recent years, he had been working as a handyman and picking up other side jobs to support his family.
The Ozgurs live in a Manassas townhome community about a mile from the Denny’s restaurant, at 8201 Sudley Road, where Ozgur was picking up a to-go order for Door Dash delivery service when he was shot just before 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Police say Ozgur likely didn’t know the robbery was occurring, since he was arriving at the Denny’s just as the suspects were leaving.
Ozgur unknowingly held the door for the two suspects, one of whom hit him over the head before the other shot him in the torso. The masked assailants fled from the restaurant on foot and remained at large Saturday morning.
“I think he was working several jobs, or at least two jobs, to keep things afloat,” said Harun, who said he received permission from Ozgur’s family before launching the GoFundMe page at about 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
The fund surpassed its initial $50,000 goal in less than 24 hours. Harun increased the goal to $100,000 Friday afternoon but that goal was also surpassed as donations poured in.
The first contributions seemed to come from the Turkish community in the immediate Virginia, Maryland and D.C. area, as well as from workers and patrons of the Door Dash delivery service, Harun said.
After Prince William County Police Chief Barry Barnard shared the details of the fatal shooting Thursday afternoon – calling it a “heinous, callous act” – the story of Ozgur’s death was picked up by national news outlets, including CNN, prompting even more donations.
“Along with the evil out in the world, there’s goodness in the world as well,” Harun said. “You just don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m so pleasantly shocked and surprised that people spread the page. … At this point, it’s a very viral story and everyone is touched. People are contributing $5, $7 even $2.”
The Denny’s restaurant where the shooting occurred re-opened for business at 7 a.m. Friday morning after closing for about 28 hours after the shooting.
Del. Danica Roem was at the restaurant talking to staff members Friday morning. Ozgur and his family lived in a nearby townhome neighborhood in Roem’s 13th District.
Roem (D) said people spoke highly of Ozgur, including the manager of the restaurant and employees who knew him.
During a trip to Ozgur’s Helmsdale Street home, Roem said she found bouquets of flowers and a jar of Nutella left at the family’s front door. A neighbor said Ozgur was known as a kind man who would often help others, Roem said.
Roem said she wasn’t surprised by the community's response, considering the shooting happened so close to Christmas and was the result of a particularly senseless act of violence.
“Yusuf was holding the door open, and one guy hits him over the head and the other guy shoots him, and you’re just like, ‘For what? Why?’” Roem said. “They just wasted his life for absolutely no reason and then just ran off.”
Roem, a Manassas native, said she found many aspects of tragedy relatable to her own life. Ozgur was killed at the Denny’s restaurant she frequented over the years with friends and members of her former metal band. Also, Roem’s own father died shortly after Christmas when she was 3 years old. Also, Ozgur was killed while working a side job delivering takeout, something Roem said she also did while employed as a news reporter for the Montgomery County Sentinel. (Roem also wrote for nine years for the Gainesville Times, which was owned by the Prince William Times.)
“In that regard, he was living a typical American existence,” Roem said. “It says something about our economy that so many people need two jobs, but they do. He was an everyday person, a beloved father and husband.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.