Amid the fall of Kabul in August 2021, Khaibar Khan Mohmand, 24, escaped Afghanistan and the Taliban on the floor of a military evacuation flight. Mohmand left with nothing but high hopes for a future in the United States. Sixteen months later, he received asylum and has settled in Dale City where he is taking college courses and running his own appliance repair business.
The son of a late general in the Afghan National Army, Mohmand said he was targeted by the Taliban, brutally beaten and left for dead on the street during the chaotic days before the U.S. forces withdrew. As soon as he was able, Mohmand left the hospital where he had received emergency care, walked straight to the airport and began translating for U.S. Marines who eventually helped him board a plane out of Kabul’s international airport.
After stops in Qatar and Germany, Mohmand said he spent 45 days in quarantine at Fort Pickett in Blackstone, Virginia, where he applied for and received a work permit and a Special Immigrant Visa.
Family friends of Mohmand’s late father who live in Dale City saw a post on Mohmand’s Facebook page announcing he had arrived in the U.S. and needed a place to stay. Also, originally from the Nangarhar Province, they received their visas five years ago. The family of six offered the basement of their townhome to Mohmand in late 2021, where he has lived rent-free ever since.
To help him get settled, NOVA RAFT, a local volunteer group, furnished Mohmand’s living space with a small sofa, a chest of drawers, a bed frame, a mattress, sheets, towels, cleaning supplies and a television.
Like most Afghan refugees, Mohmand arrived in the U.S. with little more than he clothes on his back. “My first year in the U.S. was good, not bad. It was a struggle, a hard time life,” he said in a recent interview, “but life is full of opportunity in the U.S.”
NOVA RAFT, short for Northern Virginia Resettling Afghan Families Together, is a grassroots …
Mohmand’s language skills -- he’s fluent in seven languages, including English -- have been invaluable. They have helped him get jobs, take college courses and navigate life in the U.S. with less difficulty than most Afghan refugees, said Tammy Ross, a NOVA RAFT volunteer in Prince William County who kept tabs on Mohmand after helping get him settled in his basement apartment about a year ago.
Mohmand got a job right away at a nearby McDonald’s because he needed money, and he could walk there, he said. He passed the driver’s license exam, saved some money and bought a used car -- a 1992 Toyota Corolla.
He didn’t stay at McDonald’s long. He got a better paying job working as a security guard, which he left for an even better paying job in pest control. He sold the Corolla and bought a 2022 Nissan Sentra. Over the past six months, Mohmand worked as an apprentice, learning appliance repair. Just last month, he took a leap toward the American dream when he started his own business, City Star Appliance Repair, LLC, in Dale City.
Career ambition hasn’t been his only focus, however. He has also sought asylum from the U.S. government with help from an immigration attorney.
“I spoke to the lawyer. I told him everything. He told me it would cost $6,000 and gave me a payment plan,” he said, “I worked and paid the lawyer. My asylum case was approved about five months ago.”
With his asylum request granted, Mohmand doesn’t face the same uncertainty as most Afghan refugees, many of whose temporary “humanitarian parole” status expires in August, just two years after they arrived in the U.S.
“They don’t know about their future,” Mohmand said.
Federal lawmakers tried to fix the looming problem late last year through the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would have eliminated the threat of deportation for the 73,000 Afghan refugees who entered the U.S. after working alongside U.S. troops -- but the legislation has not yet passed.
Mohmand’s fiancé is still in Afghanistan, and he wants to bring her to the U.S. He said he works hard so he can send money to her and to his siblings who still live in Afghanistan and are struggling to survive in an unsafe environment.
“This is very hard to support families in Afghanistan. To support them and myself here. This is very hard. I need to make good money,” he said.
When Mohmand first arrived in the U.S., he said he hoped to study to become a doctor, which was his late mother’s wish. He’s still working toward that goal. He filled out a federal financial aid form, received student loans and is taking nursing courses through Fortis College in Richmond.
“It is my dream to be a surgeon,” he said. “I will chase it.”
